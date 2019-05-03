Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Eugene Yancey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Eugene Yancey (86) was born at home on October 6, 1932 in Wallace, NE. He went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019 in Arvada, CO. Clarence proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Navy hospital corpsman assigned to the 11th Marine Division. From that experience, he became a lifelong blood donor. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, NE and later for Mobil Oil Refinery in Casper, WY. Clarence and his wife, Betty, have been longtime residents of Colorado, moving to Golden in 1966. Clarence worked at the Adolph Coors Brewery as a welder/maintenance mechanic until his retirement in 1994. Clarence loved the great outdoors and sharing this love with his family. We will always treasure our memories of wonderful camping trips. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was happiest when he could be on the lakes of Colorado or in the high-country hunting or scouting elk, deer, and antelope. He was a member of the NRA and Golden Gun Club. He dearly loved Betty, his wife and best friend of 66 years, and his family. He is survived by Betty, his children Kathleen Spencer (Bill), Jeanette Karins (Jim), Shaun Yancey (Debbie), daughter-in-law Jill Yancey Kennedy, 14 grandchildren, 7 greatgrandchildren (with another due in May), and his brother Edward Yancey. He was preceded in death by his son Michael, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. Friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 10am at Christ Community Covenant Church (6757 Simms St., Arvada, CO 80004). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Vitalant (formerly Bonfils Blood Center), the NRA Whittington Center, or the .

Clarence Eugene Yancey (86) was born at home on October 6, 1932 in Wallace, NE. He went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019 in Arvada, CO. Clarence proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Navy hospital corpsman assigned to the 11th Marine Division. From that experience, he became a lifelong blood donor. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, NE and later for Mobil Oil Refinery in Casper, WY. Clarence and his wife, Betty, have been longtime residents of Colorado, moving to Golden in 1966. Clarence worked at the Adolph Coors Brewery as a welder/maintenance mechanic until his retirement in 1994. Clarence loved the great outdoors and sharing this love with his family. We will always treasure our memories of wonderful camping trips. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was happiest when he could be on the lakes of Colorado or in the high-country hunting or scouting elk, deer, and antelope. He was a member of the NRA and Golden Gun Club. He dearly loved Betty, his wife and best friend of 66 years, and his family. He is survived by Betty, his children Kathleen Spencer (Bill), Jeanette Karins (Jim), Shaun Yancey (Debbie), daughter-in-law Jill Yancey Kennedy, 14 grandchildren, 7 greatgrandchildren (with another due in May), and his brother Edward Yancey. He was preceded in death by his son Michael, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. Friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 10am at Christ Community Covenant Church (6757 Simms St., Arvada, CO 80004). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Vitalant (formerly Bonfils Blood Center), the NRA Whittington Center, or the . Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 3 to May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.