Clarence Eugene Yancey (86) was born at home on October 6, 1932 in Wallace, NE. He went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019 in Arvada, CO. Clarence proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Navy hospital corpsman assigned to the 11th Marine Division. From that experience, he became a lifelong blood donor. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, NE and later for Mobil Oil Refinery in Casper, WY. Clarence and his wife, Betty, have been longtime residents of Colorado, moving to Golden in 1966. Clarence worked at the Adolph Coors Brewery as a welder/maintenance mechanic until his retirement in 1994. Clarence loved the great outdoors and sharing this love with his family. We will always treasure our memories of wonderful camping trips. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was happiest when he could be on the lakes of Colorado or in the high-country hunting or scouting elk, deer, and antelope. He was a member of the NRA and Golden Gun Club. He dearly loved Betty, his wife and best friend of 66 years, and his family. He is survived by Betty, his children Kathleen Spencer (Bill), Jeanette Karins (Jim), Shaun Yancey (Debbie), daughter-in-law Jill Yancey Kennedy, 14 grandchildren, 7 greatgrandchildren (with another due in May), and his brother Edward Yancey. He was preceded in death by his son Michael, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. Friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 10am at Christ Community Covenant Church (6757 Simms St., Arvada, CO 80004). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Vitalant (formerly Bonfils Blood Center), the NRA Whittington Center, or the .
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 3 to May 9, 2019