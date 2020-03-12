Long time Littleton resident, Claudia

Ann Garcia was born July 9, 1946 in

Mulberry, AR. She passed on February

24, 2020 at age of 73. She married

Joseph Benjamin Garcia on December

31, 1975, who preceded her in

death in 2002. Claudia will be laid to

rest with Ben at Ft. Logan Cemetery.



Claudia is survived by her daughter,

and family, Mr. and Mrs. Larry and

Michelle Gallegos and their daughter,

Danielle, Englewood, CO. She is also

survived by her sister, Glenda Powell,

Englewood, CO, her brother and

sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Edward

and Jane Daniel, Tulsa, OK. Nieces

Sherri and Debbie, nephews Joseph,

Jess, Thomas, Ronnie and Eddie, their

families and numerous great nieces,

nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held Saturday,

February 29, 2020 at 10:30 am

at King of Glory Lutheran Church

located at 10001 W. 58th Ave. Arvada,

CO 80002. Reception to follow at

Ranch Clubhouse, 8695 W. Berry Ave.

Littleton, CO 80123.



Family and friends are welcome.

We will treasure our memories and

Claudia will be greatly missed.