Long time Littleton resident, Claudia
Ann Garcia was born July 9, 1946 in
Mulberry, AR. She passed on February
24, 2020 at age of 73. She married
Joseph Benjamin Garcia on December
31, 1975, who preceded her in
death in 2002. Claudia will be laid to
rest with Ben at Ft. Logan Cemetery.
Claudia is survived by her daughter,
and family, Mr. and Mrs. Larry and
Michelle Gallegos and their daughter,
Danielle, Englewood, CO. She is also
survived by her sister, Glenda Powell,
Englewood, CO, her brother and
sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Edward
and Jane Daniel, Tulsa, OK. Nieces
Sherri and Debbie, nephews Joseph,
Jess, Thomas, Ronnie and Eddie, their
families and numerous great nieces,
nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday,
February 29, 2020 at 10:30 am
at King of Glory Lutheran Church
located at 10001 W. 58th Ave. Arvada,
CO 80002. Reception to follow at
Ranch Clubhouse, 8695 W. Berry Ave.
Littleton, CO 80123.
Family and friends are welcome.
We will treasure our memories and
Claudia will be greatly missed.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020