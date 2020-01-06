Clifford Lynn Orr of Castle
Rock, Colorado passed away
at home on November 22,
2019 of cancer.
Cliff was born in Spokane,
Washington to Lyndall and
Katherine Orr. In 1958 his
family moved to Arvada, Colorado where
he attended school and graduated from
Arvada High School. He was drafted in
1970 and served in the Army in Korea.
Cliff had an entrepreneurial spirit and
worked in sales for Peerless Tire and
Roberts Drapery. He later opened Cliff
O'Deli's which was a staple and central
gathering place in the Castle Rock community
for a number of years. He completed
his career with Douglas County
School District and retired in 2015,
working part time at the MAC recreation
center in his retirement.
His first love was his family.
He was preceded in death by
his infant son, Kerry Rogers
Orr, and his father, mother,
stepfather, and sister. He is
survived by his wife Pamala
Orr, daughter Kyle Orr (Taylor
Grant), and sister Christine (Jim) Looney
and their families.
Cliff loved his friends and family above
all. His love of history, trivia, music and
sport shooting was passed on to those
around him. He was notorious for his
one-liners, lovingly referred to as Cliffisms.
Those who were lucky enough to
be part of his inner circle will forever
miss his boisterous presence.
Funeral Services
Saturday January 18th, 2020 11:00 am
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
2746 Fifth St, Castle Rock, CO
