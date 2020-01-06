Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Lynn Orr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

2746 Fifth St, Castle Rock, CO Clifford Lynn Orr of CastleRock, Colorado passed awayat home on November 22,2019 of cancer.Cliff was born in Spokane,Washington to Lyndall andKatherine Orr. In 1958 hisfamily moved to Arvada, Colorado wherehe attended school and graduated fromArvada High School. He was drafted in1970 and served in the Army in Korea.Cliff had an entrepreneurial spirit andworked in sales for Peerless Tire andRoberts Drapery. He later opened CliffO'Deli's which was a staple and centralgathering place in the Castle Rock communityfor a number of years. He completedhis career with Douglas CountySchool District and retired in 2015,working part time at the MAC recreationcenter in his retirement.His first love was his family.He was preceded in death byhis infant son, Kerry RogersOrr, and his father, mother,stepfather, and sister. He issurvived by his wife PamalaOrr, daughter Kyle Orr (TaylorGrant), and sister Christine (Jim) Looneyand their families.Cliff loved his friends and family aboveall. His love of history, trivia, music andsport shooting was passed on to thosearound him. He was notorious for hisone-liners, lovingly referred to as Cliffisms.Those who were lucky enough tobe part of his inner circle will forevermiss his boisterous presence.Funeral ServicesSaturday January 18th, 2020 11:00 amSt. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church2746 Fifth St, Castle Rock, CO Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

