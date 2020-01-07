Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton David Jones Kirby. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Covenant Church t 77 Perry Park Avenu Larkspur , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton David Jones Kirby, (Clint) passed away in his home on Tuesday, the 24th, of December 2019. He lived and grew up in Sedalia, Colorado. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.



Clint was born at Rose Hospital in Denver, Colorado on June 27th, 1992, to Joseph Kirby and Elizabeth Jones-Kirby. He is survived by his two sisters Alexandra Thurston, Demi Kirby and long-term girlfriend Paige Von Almen. In 2010, he graduated from Castle View High School. Thereafter, he received a football scholarship to Fort Lewis College in Durango. From there, he continued his education at Colorado State University.



Clint was a gifted athlete. He was talented at anything he set his heart and mind to. In high school, he was a revered running back for his football team. He also had a vast array of interests including hiking, fishing, snowboarding, basketball, Broncos games and most recently target practice at the shooting range - and of course eating a hearty bowl of pho. Clint attended St. Phillip in the Field Church growing up.



There will be a Celebration of Clint's Life at New Covenant Church. Officiated by Kenny Moore. Located at 77 Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur, CO 80118 on January 11th at 11 AM. 303-681-2357.



If you so desire, in lieu of flowers please send donations to Ethné Global Services Church. Please contact Dr. Allan Karr at 303-726-996.

