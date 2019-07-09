Colin W. Richards, 70 of Arvada
passed away on June 30, 2019. He was
born on Jan. 19, 1949 in Longmont,
CO to parents Reine and Edith (Tekouchich)
Richards.
He grew up in Arvada as a Dairy
farmer and later became a successful
real estate broker with Re/max Alliance.
A Memorial Service will be held on
July 18, 2019 at 2 pm at Arvada Covenant
Church, 5555 Ward Rd. Arvada,
CO. 80002.
Colin is survived by the love of his
life, Timmie Schones, his 2 brothers,
Ted Richards and Ronald Richards,
3 nieces, 2 nephews, 1 great nephew
and 4 great nieces.
Memorial donations in his memory
may be made to the American Cancer
Society.
