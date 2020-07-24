Courtenay Brumby White died at age 98 on July 3, 2020 and was born January 10, 1922 in Houston, TX to Dr. William McDuffie Brumby and Lila Ralston Brumby. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward White (Ed). Dr. White was a co-founder of the Marathon Oil Research Center and later Professor of Geophysics at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. They had a strong, loving partnership for 62 years.



Courtenay and Ed raised four children in Littleton: Becky Vanderslice, Duffie White, Marie Jamieson and Coco Forte, all of whom graduated from Littleton High School with honors in the 1960's. Courtenay was named, by the Littleton Independent, Foremost Mother of the Year in 1963. She was very interested in and involved with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and proud of their many accomplishments.





