Cynthia Kay (Spaur) Davidson of Lakewood, CO, died peacefully in her sleep on June 19, 2020 following a brief illness. She was 64 years old.



Cindy was born in Des Moines, IA, on October 8, 1955 to Donald and Kay Spaur. She lived in Omaha, NE, until her family moved to Littleton, CO, in 1968. She attended Isaac Newton Junior High School and Arapahoe High School, graduating in 1973. After high school, Cindy was briefly married to Donny Davidson of Elizabeth, CO. She worked for many years in the accounting and credit management fields, recently retiring from Direct Lumber and Door of Colorado.



Cindy was a fierce and loyal friend. She enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting M&M memorabilia, planting flowers, and spending time with friends and loved ones. The light of Cindy's life were her two beautiful children and her four amazing grandchildren; she loved them all very much.



Cindy is survived by son Ben Davidson, daughter Kindra Davidson (Patrick Myers), grandsons Tyler Finnell and Spencer Finnell, granddaughter Georgia Myers, her parents, brothers Randy (Carolyn) Spaur and Todd (Carla) Spaur, sister Brenda (Herb) Soderstrom, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandson Andrew Finnell.



Cindy will be greatly missed; may she rest in peace. No services will be held; in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice.





