Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale L. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale L Wilson passed away

at the age of 81, on March 4,

2020, at Lutheran Medical

Center in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Per Dale's wishes, no funeral

services will be held.



He was preceded in death

by his parents; brother Harold Wilson

and wife Patty; brother-in-law Morton

Rundback. He is survived by wife of

31 years, Linda Wilson, of Lakewood,

CO; aunt Alice Armbruster; sisters

Charlotte Rundback and Barbara

(Glenn) Leth; sister-in-law Lori (Steve)

McColm; five children, GayLynn

Brown; Denise (Rusty) Gift; James

Wilson; Mary Kay (Douglas Lee)

Wilson; Katherine (Roland) Moore.

Grandchildren Travis & Clarence

Brown; Crystal (Jared) Law; Sara

(Eric) Clark; Leslie (Adam) Pillmore;

Caleb & Callee Gift; Dervin, Jennifer,

Shawn & Christina Taylor; Megan &

Gracie Claire Moore.

Numerous great-grandchilden;

nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude

of friends.



Dale was born in OshKosh, NE on

December 15, 1938, to Charlie

and Edith Wilson. His parents

moved the Wilson family to

North Platte, NE in the early

1940s. Dale attended Platte

Valley School and graduated

from North Platte High School

in 1957. Dale married Lois Johnson

in 1956. They had four children and

divorced in 1968. In addition to farming,

Dale worked for the Union Pacific

Railroad for 42 years.



He married Linda in 1989 and in

2000, he retired and moved to Denver.

Dale & Linda had a wonderful life

together and enjoyed many exciting

adventures, including travels to Australia,

New Zealand, Ireland, England,

Hawaii, and a road trip to Alaska.

Dale enjoyed working in his

woodshop building furniture and

many other useful and fun projects.

He loved and was loved deeply. His

fun-loving nature will be missed by

everyone who knew him. He had the

gift of gab – turning strangers into

instant friends. A celebration of Dale's

life will be held at a later date. Dale L Wilson passed awayat the age of 81, on March 4,2020, at Lutheran MedicalCenter in Wheat Ridge, CO.Per Dale's wishes, no funeralservices will be held.He was preceded in deathby his parents; brother Harold Wilsonand wife Patty; brother-in-law MortonRundback. He is survived by wife of31 years, Linda Wilson, of Lakewood,CO; aunt Alice Armbruster; sistersCharlotte Rundback and Barbara(Glenn) Leth; sister-in-law Lori (Steve)McColm; five children, GayLynnBrown; Denise (Rusty) Gift; JamesWilson; Mary Kay (Douglas Lee)Wilson; Katherine (Roland) Moore.Grandchildren Travis & ClarenceBrown; Crystal (Jared) Law; Sara(Eric) Clark; Leslie (Adam) Pillmore;Caleb & Callee Gift; Dervin, Jennifer,Shawn & Christina Taylor; Megan &Gracie Claire Moore.Numerous great-grandchilden;nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitudeof friends.Dale was born in OshKosh, NE onDecember 15, 1938, to Charlieand Edith Wilson. His parentsmoved the Wilson family toNorth Platte, NE in the early1940s. Dale attended PlatteValley School and graduatedfrom North Platte High Schoolin 1957. Dale married Lois Johnsonin 1956. They had four children anddivorced in 1968. In addition to farming,Dale worked for the Union PacificRailroad for 42 years.He married Linda in 1989 and in2000, he retired and moved to Denver.Dale & Linda had a wonderful lifetogether and enjoyed many excitingadventures, including travels to Australia,New Zealand, Ireland, England,Hawaii, and a road trip to Alaska.Dale enjoyed working in hiswoodshop building furniture andmany other useful and fun projects.He loved and was loved deeply. Hisfun-loving nature will be missed byeveryone who knew him. He had thegift of gab – turning strangers intoinstant friends. A celebration of Dale'slife will be held at a later date. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close