Dale L Wilson passed away
at the age of 81, on March 4,
2020, at Lutheran Medical
Center in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Per Dale's wishes, no funeral
services will be held.
He was preceded in death
by his parents; brother Harold Wilson
and wife Patty; brother-in-law Morton
Rundback. He is survived by wife of
31 years, Linda Wilson, of Lakewood,
CO; aunt Alice Armbruster; sisters
Charlotte Rundback and Barbara
(Glenn) Leth; sister-in-law Lori (Steve)
McColm; five children, GayLynn
Brown; Denise (Rusty) Gift; James
Wilson; Mary Kay (Douglas Lee)
Wilson; Katherine (Roland) Moore.
Grandchildren Travis & Clarence
Brown; Crystal (Jared) Law; Sara
(Eric) Clark; Leslie (Adam) Pillmore;
Caleb & Callee Gift; Dervin, Jennifer,
Shawn & Christina Taylor; Megan &
Gracie Claire Moore.
Numerous great-grandchilden;
nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude
of friends.
Dale was born in OshKosh, NE on
December 15, 1938, to Charlie
and Edith Wilson. His parents
moved the Wilson family to
North Platte, NE in the early
1940s. Dale attended Platte
Valley School and graduated
from North Platte High School
in 1957. Dale married Lois Johnson
in 1956. They had four children and
divorced in 1968. In addition to farming,
Dale worked for the Union Pacific
Railroad for 42 years.
He married Linda in 1989 and in
2000, he retired and moved to Denver.
Dale & Linda had a wonderful life
together and enjoyed many exciting
adventures, including travels to Australia,
New Zealand, Ireland, England,
Hawaii, and a road trip to Alaska.
Dale enjoyed working in his
woodshop building furniture and
many other useful and fun projects.
He loved and was loved deeply. His
fun-loving nature will be missed by
everyone who knew him. He had the
gift of gab – turning strangers into
instant friends. A celebration of Dale's
life will be held at a later date.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020