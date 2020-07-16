Daniel Ronald Ratkovich (Ron) passed away suddenly on July 11, 2020. Ron was born March 5, 1939 in Pueblo CO while his parents were living in Morley CO. They soon moved to Steamboat Springs where he learned to ski on Howelsen Hill. Then they moved to Denver where Ron graduated from North High in 1957. He attended college at UNC Greeley where he was active in the Acacia Fraternity. He then began a 30 year teaching career at Mapleton School District in Thornton. He taught chemistry and science and coached the golf team, both of which he loved doing. He served as president of the Mapleton Education Assn and was active in CEA and NEA. One of his most valued recognitions as a teacher was receiving the CEA Lion Award for his efforts in student and teacher advocacy. After retirement, he worked at Indian Peaks Golf Course - for free golf. Ron was a lifetime golfer and enjoyed many golf trips with friends as well as the metro courses. Ron was very involved with CARE (Central Adams Retired Educators) and served as membership chair. Recently he became interested in genealogy and had traced his family back to the Mayflower and to the time of Henry VIII. His other interests included reading, travel, and politics.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary (Engel) Ratkovich and 4 nephews, Bill (Susie) of Roanoke VA, Tom of Parkersburg WVA, Rob (Yuna) of Madison AL, and Dan (Becky) of Parkersburg WVA. He was pre-deceased by his brother Don and his parents, Dan and Berenice Ratkovich. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 24th at 11am at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003. In lieu of flowers, a Ratkovich Scholarship Fund has been set up in Ron's name. Send donations designated for this fund to: Mapleton Education Foundation, 7350 N Broadway, Denver CO 80221.



