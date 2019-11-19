Danielle Cone died on November 14,
2019 of complications associated with
cancer. Danielle was born on July 4,
1945 in Brussels, Belgium and was the
first American born in Belgium after the
end of the Second World War. Danielle
grew up in Keetley and Salt Lake City,
Utah. She attended Judge Memorial
High School and graduated from the
University of Utah with a degree in
history. Danielle married Steven Cone
and they lived most of their married life
in Golden, Colorado. Together Steve
and Danielle owned and operated Cone
Geochemical, Inc., where they worked
side-by-side for 22 years.
Danielle is survived by her sons, Nate
and John, John's wife, Cindy Parlow
Cone and their son, Steven David, and
her daughter, Dominique, Dominique's
husband, Ron LeBeaumont, and their
three children, W. Reed, Marie, and S.
Roscoe. Danielle was predeceased by
her husband, Steve, her mother, Yvonne,
and her father, Reed.
Danielle was, first and foremost, a
mother and grandmother and enjoyed
every moment spent with her family.
She was an avid follower of her favorite
soccer players, including her children,
grandchildren and the Belgian national
team. She was also a dear friend and
will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations can be made in Danielle's
memory to the John Steven Cone Memorial
Scholarship Fund, Colorado School
of Mines Foundation, P.O. Box 4005,
Golden, Colorado, 80401-0005.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019