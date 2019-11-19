Danielle Cone died on November 14,

2019 of complications associated with

cancer. Danielle was born on July 4,

1945 in Brussels, Belgium and was the

first American born in Belgium after the

end of the Second World War. Danielle

grew up in Keetley and Salt Lake City,

Utah. She attended Judge Memorial

High School and graduated from the

University of Utah with a degree in

history. Danielle married Steven Cone

and they lived most of their married life

in Golden, Colorado. Together Steve

and Danielle owned and operated Cone

Geochemical, Inc., where they worked

side-by-side for 22 years.



Danielle is survived by her sons, Nate

and John, John's wife, Cindy Parlow

Cone and their son, Steven David, and

her daughter, Dominique, Dominique's

husband, Ron LeBeaumont, and their

three children, W. Reed, Marie, and S.

Roscoe. Danielle was predeceased by

her husband, Steve, her mother, Yvonne,

and her father, Reed.



Danielle was, first and foremost, a

mother and grandmother and enjoyed

every moment spent with her family.

She was an avid follower of her favorite

soccer players, including her children,

grandchildren and the Belgian national

team. She was also a dear friend and

will be missed by all who knew her.



Donations can be made in Danielle's

memory to the John Steven Cone Memorial

Scholarship Fund, Colorado School

of Mines Foundation, P.O. Box 4005,

Golden, Colorado, 80401-0005.