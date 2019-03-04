He was a long time resident of Westminster,
CO. He was born in Colorado
Springs, CO and was preceded in death
by his parents and 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara
Green and children, Christina Yule
(Dennis), Sherry Nesmith (Chris), Paula
Stepansky (Mark) and Jeffery Green
(Pam), and 10 grandchildren and 15
great-grand children. He retired from
Mountain Bell after a 30 year career.
A funeral service will be held at Fort
Logan National Cemetery on Friday,
March 8 at 11:15 am. Memorial donations
can be made in lieu of flowers to
the Alzheimers Foundation of America,
322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY
10001
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 31, 2019