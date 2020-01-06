Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Powers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David L. Powers of Golden, CO, died

Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of

87 years old. Dave was born in Portland,

ME on June 22, 1932 and was the son of

the late Leon H. and Alice (Batchelder)

Powers of Sanford, Maine. Dave was

married to Runie Ann Gibson for 59

years.



Dave served admirably in the U.S.

Army and was honorably discharged

with the rank of Captain in the Military

Police.



A graduate of St. Lawrence University,

Canton NY, Dave began his administrative

career in 1958 as Assistant Director

of Admission at St. Lawrence University.

He also served St. Lawrence as Associate

Director of Admissions, Associate

Director of Development, and Administrative

Assistant to two presidents. In

1971, Dave became Director of Development

at St. Paul's School, Concord, NH

and in 1973 was appointed Vice President

for Development at Colby-Sawyer

College, New London, NH.



Dave was Associate Vice President

and Campaign Manager for Bucknell

University, Lewisburg, PA in 1984,

a post he held until 1988, moving to

Golden as Vice President for Institutional

Advancement at Colorado School

of Mines (CSM), Golden, CO.

Following a successful $73

Million capital campaign, he

retired from CSM in 1995 and

became a Senior Consulting

Vice President with Grenzebach

Glier & Associates, Inc., Chicago,

IL. Dave retired in 2003.



Dave was a jazz musician who made

his music with the tenor saxophone.

He started his first band in Ogunquit,

ME when he was only 15 and grew to

prominence with several New England

bands, including headlining at The

Downeast Jazz Festival in Camden, ME.

After a hiatus from the sax, he regained

his chops busking on Boulder's Pearl

Street Mall and then went on to lead

gigs with the Clear Creek Jazz Quintet,

playing regularly at the Golden Hotel.

He was a member of the American

Federation of Musicians and willingly

shared his musical talents, including

teaching a jazz workshop at the FEDUJAZZ

Educational Foundation, which

provides free music education to youth

of the Dominican Republic.



Dave was a strong believer in the

power of non-profits and their ability

to improve communities and people's

lives. He served the NH Easter Seal/

Goodwill Society for over

12 years as a member of its

board and as a director of the

National Easter Seal Society

for two terms, including Vice

President and chairing the

national Easter Seal Telethon in Hollywood

for two years.



Dave was a resident of Golden, CO for

over 30 years. He was a strong supporter

of the community and served

over six years as a director of the Golden

Civic Foundation, including two years

as president. He also served as a director

and Vice President of the Foothills

Arts Center, volunteered at Clear Creek

Historic Park and the Buffalo Bill Museum

and Gravesite, served as a director

and advisor for the Golden Visitors

Center, and served on the CSM Alumni

Association Task Force, CSM History

Committee and the Futures Task Force

of the Jefferson Symphony Orchestra.

Dave was recognized for his contributions

to the Golden community with

the Rotary's Service Above Self Award

and most recently, with the honor of

being named a Living Landmark by the

Golden Landmarks Association.

An avid photographer, Dave could

frequently be seen with his camera

capturing the events of Golden. He

will be remembered for his many

contributions to

and numerous photo exhibits at the

Golden Library and local coffee shops

highlighting his many international

trips, most recently to the Dominican

Republic and Cuba.



Although a Maine-native, moving to

Colorado fulfilled a life-long love of the

American West. His numerous interests

included collecting Western art, a passion

for the history of Buffalo Bill and

General George Custer, military history

(including the restoration and parade

participation of a Willy's M38 jeep and

historical reenactments of Captain

Benteen from the Battle of the Little Big

Horn), and riding with the gentleman

cowboys of the 10 Most Wanted.



Dave is survived by his two sons, David,

Jr. (Seattle, WA) and Brian (Denver,

CO) and two sisters, Mrs. Hilda Versluys

(Portsmouth, NH) and Mrs. Linda Nickerson

(Moody Beach, ME).



A Memorial Service will be held from

5-6pm on January 9, 2020 at the American

Mountaineering Center in Golden,

CO. The service will be followed by a

Celebration of Life from 7-9pm at the

