David L. Powers of Golden, CO, died
Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of
87 years old. Dave was born in Portland,
ME on June 22, 1932 and was the son of
the late Leon H. and Alice (Batchelder)
Powers of Sanford, Maine. Dave was
married to Runie Ann Gibson for 59
years.
Dave served admirably in the U.S.
Army and was honorably discharged
with the rank of Captain in the Military
Police.
A graduate of St. Lawrence University,
Canton NY, Dave began his administrative
career in 1958 as Assistant Director
of Admission at St. Lawrence University.
He also served St. Lawrence as Associate
Director of Admissions, Associate
Director of Development, and Administrative
Assistant to two presidents. In
1971, Dave became Director of Development
at St. Paul's School, Concord, NH
and in 1973 was appointed Vice President
for Development at Colby-Sawyer
College, New London, NH.
Dave was Associate Vice President
and Campaign Manager for Bucknell
University, Lewisburg, PA in 1984,
a post he held until 1988, moving to
Golden as Vice President for Institutional
Advancement at Colorado School
of Mines (CSM), Golden, CO.
Following a successful $73
Million capital campaign, he
retired from CSM in 1995 and
became a Senior Consulting
Vice President with Grenzebach
Glier & Associates, Inc., Chicago,
IL. Dave retired in 2003.
Dave was a jazz musician who made
his music with the tenor saxophone.
He started his first band in Ogunquit,
ME when he was only 15 and grew to
prominence with several New England
bands, including headlining at The
Downeast Jazz Festival in Camden, ME.
After a hiatus from the sax, he regained
his chops busking on Boulder's Pearl
Street Mall and then went on to lead
gigs with the Clear Creek Jazz Quintet,
playing regularly at the Golden Hotel.
He was a member of the American
Federation of Musicians and willingly
shared his musical talents, including
teaching a jazz workshop at the FEDUJAZZ
Educational Foundation, which
provides free music education to youth
of the Dominican Republic.
Dave was a strong believer in the
power of non-profits and their ability
to improve communities and people's
lives. He served the NH Easter Seal/
Goodwill Society for over
12 years as a member of its
board and as a director of the
National Easter Seal Society
for two terms, including Vice
President and chairing the
national Easter Seal Telethon in Hollywood
for two years.
Dave was a resident of Golden, CO for
over 30 years. He was a strong supporter
of the community and served
over six years as a director of the Golden
Civic Foundation, including two years
as president. He also served as a director
and Vice President of the Foothills
Arts Center, volunteered at Clear Creek
Historic Park and the Buffalo Bill Museum
and Gravesite, served as a director
and advisor for the Golden Visitors
Center, and served on the CSM Alumni
Association Task Force, CSM History
Committee and the Futures Task Force
of the Jefferson Symphony Orchestra.
Dave was recognized for his contributions
to the Golden community with
the Rotary's Service Above Self Award
and most recently, with the honor of
being named a Living Landmark by the
Golden Landmarks Association.
An avid photographer, Dave could
frequently be seen with his camera
capturing the events of Golden. He
will be remembered for his many
contributions to GoldenToday.com
and numerous photo exhibits at the
Golden Library and local coffee shops
highlighting his many international
trips, most recently to the Dominican
Republic and Cuba.
Although a Maine-native, moving to
Colorado fulfilled a life-long love of the
American West. His numerous interests
included collecting Western art, a passion
for the history of Buffalo Bill and
General George Custer, military history
(including the restoration and parade
participation of a Willy's M38 jeep and
historical reenactments of Captain
Benteen from the Battle of the Little Big
Horn), and riding with the gentleman
cowboys of the 10 Most Wanted.
Dave is survived by his two sons, David,
Jr. (Seattle, WA) and Brian (Denver,
CO) and two sisters, Mrs. Hilda Versluys
(Portsmouth, NH) and Mrs. Linda Nickerson
(Moody Beach, ME).
A Memorial Service will be held from
5-6pm on January 9, 2020 at the American
Mountaineering Center in Golden,
CO. The service will be followed by a
Celebration of Life from 7-9pm at the
Golden Hotel.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
