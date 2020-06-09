David Michael Barr, loving son, brother, and father of two, passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, at the age of 64.



David was born on July 5th, 1955 in Bryan, Ohio, to Georgia Long and Kenneth Barr. Soon after his birth, the Barr family headed west to Golden, Colorado, where they settled in for the long haul. David and his brother Ken grew up camping, hunting, and fishing with their father and close friends. A love for nature and the Rocky Mountains ran deep within David. Each weekend, as he broke the line of the Continental Divide heading west for his favorite spots, he would declare, "I'm home," which was usually followed by a joyful exhalation.



David was never stingy with his passion for the outdoors or with his uncommon friendliness. He shared his favorite getaways with his daughter India and son John, as well as many others. He was also quick to help any person in need. His kind heart, which shone through a smile that could charm the skin off of a snake, was a gift he doled out generously. David's beautiful kindness will forever be imprinted upon his family and friends.



David made his living as a commercial and residential painter. His company, Barr Painting, serviced the residents of the Denver metropolitan area for nearly 30 years. It was through this profession that he was able to express his artistic nature. He cared deeply about the quality of his work and even more so about how he treated his clients, many of whom became his friends. His children remember him often coming home caked in paint and sweat, but he always found the energy needed to show them love.



Though David's life was not long, it was full of fun and adventure. It is often said that outdoor dogs live shorter, yet fuller lives than indoor dogs. David was an outdoor dog if there ever was one. When exploring the wilderness, he covered more miles on foot in a day than many people do in a year. Trails meant little to him, and being lost was a concept he was completely unfamiliar with. During saunters through the woods with his children, whenever they seemed to veer off course, they would ask him if they were lost. His response was always the same, "We aren't lost, we just aren't there yet." In the final years of David's life, he often appeared lost, but maybe he just wasn't there yet. Wherever he is now, we imagine he is there, flowing through some gorgeous unknown wild, untethered, and in search of sweet seclusion.



"And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul." – John Muir



David is survived by his mother Georgia, brother Ken, two children, India and John, and his lifelong friends, Mike Wall, Larry Selbe, and Randy Cheney. David was preceded in death by his father Kenneth.



The lucky ones who knew David will always wish we had more time with him, but the time we did share was truly special and his presence will never be forgotten.



"Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods. Sleep in forgetfulness of all ill." – John Muir





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store