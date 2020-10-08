Surrounded by the love of his family, David Patrick Klossner entered eternal life on September, 26th, 2020. Taken from this world far too soon by pancreatic cancer, his light, love and presence will be missed by many. A true family man, David's legacy lives on through his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.

Born on July 3, 1961, in Rome, New York, David was the son of Geraldine and Reynold Klossner and grew up in Tupper Lake, New York. David was an all-star athlete in high school football, went on to play collegiate football at Northwestern Oklahoma University, along with several years with the Watertown Red & Black semi-professional team. During training camp for the Houston Oilers, David experienced a knee injury thus ending his professional football endeavors. David also spent several years as a competitive powerlifter and coach in upstate New York.

David was a skilled and talented craftsman, carpenter, and mason, evidenced by everything he did personally and professionally. He began his career in corrections at the Texas State Prison, then in 1990 David started working at the Federal Corrections Institute (FCI) in Ray Brook, New York. In 1994, Dave (and his three children from a previous marriage) met his wife, Katie, and shortly after transferred to FCI in Englewood, Colorado. Katie and David were married on December 31, 1996, in Lake Placid, New York.

David and family lived in Castle Rock, Colorado, from 1995-2012, where David was very active in the community with Castle Rock Players, and as a football coach (Dolphin Youth Football Association, CRFD vs. CRPD Turkey Bowl fundraiser, and Douglas County High School). After 21 years, multiple career awards, and life-long friendships, David retired from FCI. In 2012, David and family moved to Commerce Township, Michigan, where he discovered a new career passion as a facility director for various senior living communities. In early 2018, Dave's dream of having a cabin on the lake came true. He spent as much time as possible fishing, kayaking, swimming, and enjoying lake life with family and friends. In the summer of 2019, David and family returned to Castle Rock, Colorado, to be closer to his son, better medical support, and their church family.

David is survived by his wife, Katie, and youngest daughter, Ellie Klossner, of Castle Rock, CO; his oldest daughter Micah Klossner Bartocha (Tony) of Edwards, NY; his son Dakota Klossner (Christina) of Fruita, CO; his daughter-in-law Tanya Klossner of Hokes Bluff, AL; his 'Italian daughter' (exchange student) Giulia Orlando of Rome, Italy; his mother, Geraldine Klossner of Tupper Lake, NY; seven siblings, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives. David was blessed with many good friends everywhere he lived or worked, especially close family friends Chuck and Cheryl Voyles (of Lone Jack, MO).

David was preceded in death by his son, Logan Klossner, his father Reynold Klossner, siblings Sandra and Daniel Klossner, and in-laws Bob and Bobbie Damp.

A memorial service will be held at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Castle Rock, CO, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2pm. In addition, a celebration of Dave's life will be held at his beloved lake cabin in Michigan in spring/summer 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a college fund for David's youngest, Ellie: http://bit.ly/dklossner



