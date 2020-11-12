David R Hinkley was born on January 3, 1935. Dave passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He was born to parents Ralph & Sibyl Hinkley in Bay City, MI. He served our country as a Navy Seabee, training in carpentry which he successfully continued this skill as his life career. He was a gifted and skilled carpenter that took pride in precision, quality, detail and craftsmanship. David owned several successful businesses, "David R Hinkley Builders" and "Deck Systems" which he retired from in Castle Rock, Co. He will be remembered by his wife Ardell Hinkley and his children & their spouses: Julie Kiesel (Dave), Sherry Frazier (Jeff), Steven Hinkley (Haynne), Kathie Henricks (Carey), Diane Tilton (Jeff), Mike Hinkley (Stephanie), Gary George (Renee) & Janet Bodis (Nick), 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, his sister Gail Brzezniak (Ray) and their family. He was preceded in death by his brother Lyn. Dave was a generous man who loved the Lord and his family. He was best known for being an avid outdoorsman and almost a comedian. His love of hunting, fishing and nature was passed on to all of his children and grandchildren in some capacity. He had a special little dog "Diva" that was always at his side. At his request, he will be cremated, and his children will spread his ashes at all of his favorite hunting and fishing spots. You may view obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
