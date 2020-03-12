Dawn Marie Hansen, 64, of Lakewood,
Colorado, passed away on March 6th,
2020. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
to Charleene Marie Curry and Harvey
"Red" Thornberry. Dawn graduated
from East High School in Anchorage,
AK and became one of the first women
to work on the North Slope of Alaska.
Dawn's beauty was only matched by
her wit and she always took great joy in
entertaining, cooking and taking care of
those around her. She is survived by her
two daughters Chanelle (Zach) Sayers
and Shaelee Hansen; four grandsons,
Layton Leeper, Sterling, Stellan and
Sumner Sayers; sisters, Misty Steed, Kaycee
Gregorich, Lisa Simons, and Theresa
Wrangham; and brothers, Billy Thornberry
and Hank Petit. She was preceded
in death by her parents and her beloved
sister Teresa Altman. She will forever be
missed by her family and friends.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020