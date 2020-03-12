Dawn Marie Hansen, 64, of Lakewood,

Colorado, passed away on March 6th,

2020. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

to Charleene Marie Curry and Harvey

"Red" Thornberry. Dawn graduated

from East High School in Anchorage,

AK and became one of the first women

to work on the North Slope of Alaska.



Dawn's beauty was only matched by

her wit and she always took great joy in

entertaining, cooking and taking care of

those around her. She is survived by her

two daughters Chanelle (Zach) Sayers

and Shaelee Hansen; four grandsons,

Layton Leeper, Sterling, Stellan and

Sumner Sayers; sisters, Misty Steed, Kaycee

Gregorich, Lisa Simons, and Theresa

Wrangham; and brothers, Billy Thornberry

and Hank Petit. She was preceded

in death by her parents and her beloved

sister Teresa Altman. She will forever be

missed by her family and friends.