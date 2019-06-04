Dean Charles Eaton of Littleton, Colorado, passed away on May 26, 2019. He
was born on August 25, 1945 in Washington, DC. He leaves behind daughters
Julie (Jeff) Brown of Castle Rock. CO and Catherine, of Elizabeth, Colorado, a
son Michaeh Eiton of Cody, Wyoming, and a brother Terry (Carolyn) Eaton of
Kansas City, MO along with many grandchildren, and great grand-children.
Burial was at Fort Logan National Cemetery on June 5, 2019.
