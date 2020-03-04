Dean Coddington, 87, died February 23,
2020 in Littleton Colorado, his home town
for 60 years. His Memorial will be held at
Mission Hills Church on Friday, March
6th at 10:00 AM located at 620 Southpark
Drive, Littleton, 80120. Reception to follow.
Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years,
Judy, children David (Therese), Susan
Pietri (Bud), Michael (Amy), and Lisa
(Stephen), seven grandchildren and four
great grandchildren, brother, Richard
Coddington (Eleanor), and sister, Mary
Ann Severson (Joel).
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020