Dean Laudeman of
Centennial, Colorado
peacefully departed for the
welcoming arms of our Father
on September 13, 2020.
Dean was born Edwin Dean
Britt on July 18, 1933 in Denver Colorado. In
middle school he moved with his mother
to New Orleans and attended Isadore
Newman High School. In New Orleans he
took the last name of his stepfather, Pete
Laudeman, a jazz pianist. Dean attended
the Colorado School of Mines where he
was president of the Kappa Sigma Epsilon
fraternity and earned a B.S. in Geological
Engineering in 1955. Following graduation
he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant
in the U.S. Army Reserve, served active
duty at the Presidio of San Francisco
and was honorably discharged as a First
Lieutenant.
Dean met his wife Barbara on a blind
date when she was attending Colorado
College. They were pinned, but the
long-distance relationship didn't last.
Dean rekindled their love shortly after
graduating from Mines. They were
married in Barbara's hometown, Loveland,
Colorado in 1957.
The Colorado School of Mines was
like a family member. He was proud of
the strenuous education he received
and stayed connected with the School
and alumni throughout his life. When
Dean's job took him to Denver in 1969,
he commuted from his home at the base
of Lookout Mountain in Golden, less
than a mile from Mines. In 1985, Mines
recognized Dean as a Distinguished
Achievement Medalist. In 1988, he became
a Colorado School of Mines Distinguished
Medalist, an honor awarded by the Mines
Board of Trustees "to individuals who have
rendered unusual and exemplary service
to the School."
Dean enjoyed a 35 year career at Union
Oil Company where he rose from a
production engineer to Vice President,
Exploration first in Canada, then the
United States, and ultimately the Regional
Vice President for all exploration and
production operations in the Western
United States. His career had many high
points. As District Manager of Exploration
in Alaska, he led the team that evaluated
and bid on the North Slope when the
mineral rights were auctioned off at the
Anchorage Westward Hotel. His teams
were responsible for discovering the Union
Island Gas Field near Stockton. Union Oil
achieved the lowest finding cost per barrel
of oil of any major oil company during
his tenure as Vice President, Exploration.
Always modest, he attributed success to his
colleagues and the people in his division.
Dean was a registered professional
geologist in California, actively licensed at
the time of his death.
Dean was active in numerous industry
and professional associations and
was a sought-after speaker and news
commentator. As a speaker at the Kern
County Outlook Conference in 1974, in
the early stages of the oil crisis, he donned
a white cowboy hat so that the audience
would know that he was one of the "good
guys." As Chairman of the Exploration
Division of the American Petroleum
Institute he lobbied Congress on oil and
gas development policies and testified in
front of congressional subcommittees.
Dean was a member of the American
Association of Petroleum Geologists,
The Society of Petroleum
Engineers, and The Society of
Exploration Geophysicists. He
held leadership positions in
the Petroleum Club, the Boys
Club, the Boy Scouts, and was
a lifelong Rotarian. He served on numerous
committees in Rotary and contributed to
the 9 foot bronze statue, "The Player," at
Coors Field.
Dean moved 8 times in his career with
Union Oil Company before retiring and
moving to the leafy neighborhood of
Belcaro in Denver in 1993. Wherever his
career took him, California, Alaska, or
Colorado, he enjoyed sports and outdoor
activities. In California during the 1960's
he played golf, then became an avid skier
when he relocated to Alaska and Colorado.
He moved to Bakersfield again during the
1970's tennis craze and was a bi-weekly
player at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.
In Los Angeles, he was a member of the
Jonathan Club. Dean was passionate
about his home and his yard. Among his
many home improvement activities was
the construction of several treehouses
and a sauna bath. His yards and gardens
were immaculately groomed. His summer
days in the hot sun were usually broken
up by a can of cold Coors beer, a favorite
since attending college in Golden. In 1982,
Dean was called to become Catholic and
through the Rite of Christian Initiation for
Adults, was confirmed at St. John Fisher in
Rancho Palos Verdes.
Dean's idyllic retirement was filled with
quality time with Barbara, yard work,
chopping firewood, trips each year to his
beloved mountains in Beaver Creek and
Grand Lake, tending to an overfilled garage
full of mementos from his moves, Rotary,
walking, exercising, and entertaining
his children and grandchildren when
they visited. He reviewed many oil and
gas investment opportunities, a few big
ones got away, but his retirement was
uninterrupted. After being blessed with
three grandchildren, he was doubly
blessed when his youngest grandchildren
were born nearby. When he and Barbara
downsized to Centennial, the home and
yard projects started anew. After owning
4 cats, Dean adopted his grandchildren's
dog Ginger, a Newfoundland Doodle and
lost a few dog-years whenever they were
together.
Dean was blessed with great physical
energy. In the last year, as age slowed down
his body, he refused to give in. He insisted
on walking to Trader Joes for milk and
worked tirelessly in the yard as recently
as 2 weeks before he was hospitalized in
early August. Dean is survived by Barbara,
his loving wife of 62 years, his sister Penny
Helmke of New Orleans, his brother Pete
(Beau) of Sarasota, FL, three children Scott
(Pasadena), Charles (Centennial) and Lisa
(Napa), five grandchildren, Alexander,
Brett, Donnan, Luke and Will, and two
nephews, Charles Helmke and Nathan
Laudeman.
A memorial will be held in the Spring. For
information contact laudeman@outlook.
com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made
"In Memory of Dean Laudeman" to
the Colorado School of Mines or All
Souls Parish: Colorado School of Mines
Foundation, Geology Department, PO Box
4005, Golden, CO 80402, All Souls Parish,
4951 S Pennsylvania St, Englewood, CO
80113.
Laudeman Dean Laudeman
July 18, 1933 - September 13, 2020
Published in Colorado Community Media on Oct. 1, 2020.