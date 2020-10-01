Dean Laudeman of

Centennial, Colorado

peacefully departed for the

welcoming arms of our Father

on September 13, 2020.

Dean was born Edwin Dean

Britt on July 18, 1933 in Denver Colorado. In

middle school he moved with his mother

to New Orleans and attended Isadore

Newman High School. In New Orleans he

took the last name of his stepfather, Pete

Laudeman, a jazz pianist. Dean attended

the Colorado School of Mines where he

was president of the Kappa Sigma Epsilon

fraternity and earned a B.S. in Geological

Engineering in 1955. Following graduation

he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant

in the U.S. Army Reserve, served active

duty at the Presidio of San Francisco

and was honorably discharged as a First

Lieutenant.

Dean met his wife Barbara on a blind

date when she was attending Colorado

College. They were pinned, but the

long-distance relationship didn't last.

Dean rekindled their love shortly after

graduating from Mines. They were

married in Barbara's hometown, Loveland,

Colorado in 1957.

The Colorado School of Mines was

like a family member. He was proud of

the strenuous education he received

and stayed connected with the School

and alumni throughout his life. When

Dean's job took him to Denver in 1969,

he commuted from his home at the base

of Lookout Mountain in Golden, less

than a mile from Mines. In 1985, Mines

recognized Dean as a Distinguished

Achievement Medalist. In 1988, he became

a Colorado School of Mines Distinguished

Medalist, an honor awarded by the Mines

Board of Trustees "to individuals who have

rendered unusual and exemplary service

to the School."

Dean enjoyed a 35 year career at Union

Oil Company where he rose from a

production engineer to Vice President,

Exploration first in Canada, then the

United States, and ultimately the Regional

Vice President for all exploration and

production operations in the Western

United States. His career had many high

points. As District Manager of Exploration

in Alaska, he led the team that evaluated

and bid on the North Slope when the

mineral rights were auctioned off at the

Anchorage Westward Hotel. His teams

were responsible for discovering the Union

Island Gas Field near Stockton. Union Oil

achieved the lowest finding cost per barrel

of oil of any major oil company during

his tenure as Vice President, Exploration.

Always modest, he attributed success to his

colleagues and the people in his division.

Dean was a registered professional

geologist in California, actively licensed at

the time of his death.

Dean was active in numerous industry

and professional associations and

was a sought-after speaker and news

commentator. As a speaker at the Kern

County Outlook Conference in 1974, in

the early stages of the oil crisis, he donned

a white cowboy hat so that the audience

would know that he was one of the "good

guys." As Chairman of the Exploration

Division of the American Petroleum

Institute he lobbied Congress on oil and

gas development policies and testified in

front of congressional subcommittees.

Dean was a member of the American

Association of Petroleum Geologists,

The Society of Petroleum

Engineers, and The Society of

Exploration Geophysicists. He

held leadership positions in

the Petroleum Club, the Boys

Club, the Boy Scouts, and was

a lifelong Rotarian. He served on numerous

committees in Rotary and contributed to

the 9 foot bronze statue, "The Player," at

Coors Field.

Dean moved 8 times in his career with

Union Oil Company before retiring and

moving to the leafy neighborhood of

Belcaro in Denver in 1993. Wherever his

career took him, California, Alaska, or

Colorado, he enjoyed sports and outdoor

activities. In California during the 1960's

he played golf, then became an avid skier

when he relocated to Alaska and Colorado.

He moved to Bakersfield again during the

1970's tennis craze and was a bi-weekly

player at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.

In Los Angeles, he was a member of the

Jonathan Club. Dean was passionate

about his home and his yard. Among his

many home improvement activities was

the construction of several treehouses

and a sauna bath. His yards and gardens

were immaculately groomed. His summer

days in the hot sun were usually broken

up by a can of cold Coors beer, a favorite

since attending college in Golden. In 1982,

Dean was called to become Catholic and

through the Rite of Christian Initiation for

Adults, was confirmed at St. John Fisher in

Rancho Palos Verdes.

Dean's idyllic retirement was filled with

quality time with Barbara, yard work,

chopping firewood, trips each year to his

beloved mountains in Beaver Creek and

Grand Lake, tending to an overfilled garage

full of mementos from his moves, Rotary,

walking, exercising, and entertaining

his children and grandchildren when

they visited. He reviewed many oil and

gas investment opportunities, a few big

ones got away, but his retirement was

uninterrupted. After being blessed with

three grandchildren, he was doubly

blessed when his youngest grandchildren

were born nearby. When he and Barbara

downsized to Centennial, the home and

yard projects started anew. After owning

4 cats, Dean adopted his grandchildren's

dog Ginger, a Newfoundland Doodle and

lost a few dog-years whenever they were

together.

Dean was blessed with great physical

energy. In the last year, as age slowed down

his body, he refused to give in. He insisted

on walking to Trader Joes for milk and

worked tirelessly in the yard as recently

as 2 weeks before he was hospitalized in

early August. Dean is survived by Barbara,

his loving wife of 62 years, his sister Penny

Helmke of New Orleans, his brother Pete

(Beau) of Sarasota, FL, three children Scott

(Pasadena), Charles (Centennial) and Lisa

(Napa), five grandchildren, Alexander,

Brett, Donnan, Luke and Will, and two

nephews, Charles Helmke and Nathan

Laudeman.

A memorial will be held in the Spring. For

information contact laudeman@outlook.

com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made

"In Memory of Dean Laudeman" to

the Colorado School of Mines or All

Souls Parish: Colorado School of Mines

Foundation, Geology Department, PO Box

4005, Golden, CO 80402, All Souls Parish,

4951 S Pennsylvania St, Englewood, CO

80113.

