Denis Anthony Ackerman

March 4, 1939 - March 20, 2020

Denis Anthony Ackerman of Arvada, Colorado, passed away March 20th at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. Denis was born March 4, 1939 in Spearville, Kansas to Anthony and Magdalen Acker-man. He was raised on the family farm, attended Saint Mary's of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas and upon graduation moved to Colorado. Denis met Judy Nosler while working at Dow Chemical and, after several failed attempts, she ?nally agreed to go out on a date with him. The rest is history. They were happily married for 56 years and he managed to "stay out of trouble" for most of it. His children Anne Kochevar (Russ), Andrew Ackerman (Penny) and Arlene Gregersen (Jason) will forever remember their father for his subtle humor, unique nicknames and unconditional love. Denis was the proud "Papa" of Jackson, Harrison and Alyssa Kochevar, Tess and Mitchell Ackerman, and Isabel, Lincoln and Josephine Gregersen. Denis served in the National Guard, spent 20 years on the Arvada Volunteer Fire Department and retired from Ball Corporation where he worked for 38 years as a corporate accountant.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Victor Ackerman and his sisters, Sister Karen Ackerman and Elvira Dick. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Ackerman (Kerry) and sister Doris Waldron (Dave).

A private burial will be held with a Memorial Mass and reception to be held at a later date. In lieu of ?owers, please consider making a donation to the Collier Hospice Center, 3210 N. Lutheran Pkwy, Wheat Ridge, Colorado or the .

