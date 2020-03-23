Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis George Frichtel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis George Frichtel

passed away on March

10, 2020 at age 66 due to

prolonged illness. Dennis was

born in St. Louis, Missouri on

May 23, 1953 to his parents

James and Shirley Frichtel. He

was the second of their five

children. His family moved

to Indiana before relocating

to Minnesota where he attended

Burnsville High School and afterwards

Concordia College in Moorehead, MN.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science

degree. During both high school and

college he was an outstanding middle

distance runner. As his parents had

relocated to Littleton, Colorado, he

moved to Colorado in 1975 to join them.



In the fall of 1975, while working for

the University Medical School, he met

Hildegard Brenner, there as a fellow,

and married her on February 19, 1977.

They have four children together.

Dennis volunteered in the children's

recreational soccer league as a coach for

13 years, volunteered for over 25 years

for events and the parade for

Western Welcome Week, and

was a Sertoman since 1981, all

while pursuing a career as an

industrial salesman.



Dennis loved genealogy,

woodworking, gardening,

reading, movies, and he

recently developed an interest

in apiary.



He is survived by his wife Hildegard,

his four children: Hildie (with Matt

Johnson), Christina Frichtel, Robert

Frichtel, and Jennifer (with Chance

Arthur) his four grandchildren: Alexia

and Taylor Johnson and Howell and

Elinor Arthur and his four siblings:

Linda Frichtel, James Frichtel, Kathy

Aspland, and Robert Frichtel.



The memorial service to honor Dennis

will be held on 25 April 2020 at 11am

at All Souls Catholic Church on 4950

S. Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113.

Instead of flowers, please donate either

to the Sertoma Club of Littleton or to

