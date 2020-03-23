Dennis George Frichtel
passed away on March
10, 2020 at age 66 due to
prolonged illness. Dennis was
born in St. Louis, Missouri on
May 23, 1953 to his parents
James and Shirley Frichtel. He
was the second of their five
children. His family moved
to Indiana before relocating
to Minnesota where he attended
Burnsville High School and afterwards
Concordia College in Moorehead, MN.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science
degree. During both high school and
college he was an outstanding middle
distance runner. As his parents had
relocated to Littleton, Colorado, he
moved to Colorado in 1975 to join them.
In the fall of 1975, while working for
the University Medical School, he met
Hildegard Brenner, there as a fellow,
and married her on February 19, 1977.
They have four children together.
Dennis volunteered in the children's
recreational soccer league as a coach for
13 years, volunteered for over 25 years
for events and the parade for
Western Welcome Week, and
was a Sertoman since 1981, all
while pursuing a career as an
industrial salesman.
Dennis loved genealogy,
woodworking, gardening,
reading, movies, and he
recently developed an interest
in apiary.
He is survived by his wife Hildegard,
his four children: Hildie (with Matt
Johnson), Christina Frichtel, Robert
Frichtel, and Jennifer (with Chance
Arthur) his four grandchildren: Alexia
and Taylor Johnson and Howell and
Elinor Arthur and his four siblings:
Linda Frichtel, James Frichtel, Kathy
Aspland, and Robert Frichtel.
The memorial service to honor Dennis
will be held on 25 April 2020 at 11am
at All Souls Catholic Church on 4950
S. Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113.
Instead of flowers, please donate either
to the Sertoma Club of Littleton or to
Western Welcome Week.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020