Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Leith Martin. View Sign Service Information Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery 6601 South Colorado Blvd Centennial , CO 80121 (303)-771-3960 Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne Leith Martin, 74, passed away in Denver, CO on May 8, 2019. Dianne was born on Mar. 11, 1945 in Central City, NE, to Russell and Helen Oswald (Trail). Dianne had two older siblings, Larry and Loretta, and a younger brother, Ron. She loved her time in Nebraska. They lived across the road from her grandparents, Anna and Maurice Trail, and she always spoke fondly of them, and their time together. The family moved to Aurora, CO around 1952, and Dianne graduated from Aurora Central High School in June of 1963. She married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Grady Martin on August 31, 1963. In March of 1965, Dianne and Bill had their first of two children, Duane, followed by Dean in September of 1966. Dianne devoted her time, love, and energy to her family, while also working part-time as a bookkeeper at Chain Lumber Company in Aurora. While attending the Free Methodist Church in Aurora, Bill and Dianne felt called to the ministry. They moved to McPherson, KS, in 1975 where Bill studied and graduated from Central College. Their first church assignment was in 1977 in Farmington, NM. After a year in New Mexico they moved to Englewood, CO and ministered at the Englewood Free Methodist Church. Their last assignment was in 1981, where they ministered at the Longmont Free Methodist Church. Bill retired from the ministry in 1983, and returned to the lumber industry. Dianne worked for several years as assistant to the President at Longmont National Bank, which was later acquired by Colorado National Bank. She was also the assistant to the President at Colorado National Bank in Boulder. Dianne then worked for several years as a legal assistant at the law firm of Grant, Bernard, Lyons & Gaddis in Longmont, and for several years with the law firm of Caplan and Earnest in Boulder. She retired from Caplan and Earnest in 2014. The most important job to her was bring a loving mom, wife, and grandma. Dianne and Bill celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in August of 2014. Dianne loved flowers, and spent countless hours planning, planting, and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She could take any patch of dirt and make it beautiful. She was also an avid reader, and loved to spend time with a good book.

Dianne leaves a legacy of her children, Duane (Connie) Martin of Littleton, CO, and Dean Martin of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Caitlin (Gabe) of Ft. Collins, CO, Ryan of Boulder, CO, and Kimberly (fiancé, Chris) of Highlands Ranch, CO; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Gracie of Highlands Ranch, CO. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill.

A memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held on Sat. Jun. 22, 2019 at 2PM, at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at

Dianne Leith Martin, 74, passed away in Denver, CO on May 8, 2019. Dianne was born on Mar. 11, 1945 in Central City, NE, to Russell and Helen Oswald (Trail). Dianne had two older siblings, Larry and Loretta, and a younger brother, Ron. She loved her time in Nebraska. They lived across the road from her grandparents, Anna and Maurice Trail, and she always spoke fondly of them, and their time together. The family moved to Aurora, CO around 1952, and Dianne graduated from Aurora Central High School in June of 1963. She married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Grady Martin on August 31, 1963. In March of 1965, Dianne and Bill had their first of two children, Duane, followed by Dean in September of 1966. Dianne devoted her time, love, and energy to her family, while also working part-time as a bookkeeper at Chain Lumber Company in Aurora. While attending the Free Methodist Church in Aurora, Bill and Dianne felt called to the ministry. They moved to McPherson, KS, in 1975 where Bill studied and graduated from Central College. Their first church assignment was in 1977 in Farmington, NM. After a year in New Mexico they moved to Englewood, CO and ministered at the Englewood Free Methodist Church. Their last assignment was in 1981, where they ministered at the Longmont Free Methodist Church. Bill retired from the ministry in 1983, and returned to the lumber industry. Dianne worked for several years as assistant to the President at Longmont National Bank, which was later acquired by Colorado National Bank. She was also the assistant to the President at Colorado National Bank in Boulder. Dianne then worked for several years as a legal assistant at the law firm of Grant, Bernard, Lyons & Gaddis in Longmont, and for several years with the law firm of Caplan and Earnest in Boulder. She retired from Caplan and Earnest in 2014. The most important job to her was bring a loving mom, wife, and grandma. Dianne and Bill celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in August of 2014. Dianne loved flowers, and spent countless hours planning, planting, and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She could take any patch of dirt and make it beautiful. She was also an avid reader, and loved to spend time with a good book.Dianne leaves a legacy of her children, Duane (Connie) Martin of Littleton, CO, and Dean Martin of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Caitlin (Gabe) of Ft. Collins, CO, Ryan of Boulder, CO, and Kimberly (fiancé, Chris) of Highlands Ranch, CO; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Gracie of Highlands Ranch, CO. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill.A memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held on Sat. Jun. 22, 2019 at 2PM, at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.OlingerChapelHill.com Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 20 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close