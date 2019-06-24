Dick Dixon, 80, died June
17, 2019. He was born in
Denver on July 10, 1938 to
Genevieve (Gene) Hough
Dixon and Lester A. Dixon.
The family moved to a farm
in Parker when Dick was in
the 9th grade. He graduated
from Parker High School
in the Class of '56, and attended CSU
for three years. While at CSU, he met
the love of his life, Joselyn (Jo) Fisher.
They married on July 2, 1957 in Genoa,
Colorado. They returned to Parker
where Dick took over management of
the farm and built a feedlot. He was
innovative, hard working and, with Jo,
built a good life for his four kids. The
whole family played ball every summer,
and Dick loved coaching the kids'
teams.
Dick was very involved in Parker,
Douglas County and the agriculture
community. He belonged, and held
several offices, in the Lions Club,
Jaycees, Optimists, Toastmasters,
Douglas County Fair Board, Parker
Cemetery Board, Colorado Cattle
Feeders Association, Colorado
Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattleman's
Association, Northeast Colorado
Sportsman's Association, NRA, and
American Trapshooting Association.
After moving to New Mexico to
farm in 1981, Dick and Jo returned to
Colorado in 1993. Dick began a new
career in real estate and later
brokering water. In later
years, Dick enjoyed playing
golf and trapshooting. He
was a founding member
of the Logan County
Shooting Sports Complex.
He coached and sponsored
youth trapshooting teams.
Above all, Dick loved being with his
family and is leaving them with many
wonderful memories.
He is survived by his wife, Jo;
his children, Kerrie Monti, Kristie
(Jim) Docheff, Lee (Alexis) Dixon,
and Jody (David) Nighswonger;
10 grandchildren; and six greatgrandchildren.
He was preceded in
death by his parents, Genevieve (Gene)
Hough Dixon and Lester A Dixon, his
sister, Joanne (Joey) Dixon Hansen
Morrow, and his brother, Bruce Hough
Dixon.
Dick will be laid to rest in a private
family service at Parker Cemetery.
There will be gatherings for friends and
family in Sterling at Sam & Louie's from
5:00-7:00 on Saturday, June 22, and in
Parker at Pike's Peak Grange from 1:00-
3:00 on Sunday, June 30.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may
be made to NCSA (Northeast Colorado
Sportsman Association) or Leukemia
Research Foundation and mailed to
Tennant Funeral Home at PO Box 1547,
Sterling, CO 80751.
