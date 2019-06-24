Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling 330 S. 2nd Sterling , CO 80751 (970)-522-3544 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sam & Louie's Sterling , CO View Map Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pike's Peak Grange Parker , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dick Dixon, 80, died June

17, 2019. He was born in

Denver on July 10, 1938 to

Genevieve (Gene) Hough

Dixon and Lester A. Dixon.

The family moved to a farm

in Parker when Dick was in

the 9th grade. He graduated

from Parker High School

in the Class of '56, and attended CSU

for three years. While at CSU, he met

the love of his life, Joselyn (Jo) Fisher.

They married on July 2, 1957 in Genoa,

Colorado. They returned to Parker

where Dick took over management of

the farm and built a feedlot. He was

innovative, hard working and, with Jo,

built a good life for his four kids. The

whole family played ball every summer,

and Dick loved coaching the kids'

teams.

Dick was very involved in Parker,

Douglas County and the agriculture

community. He belonged, and held

several offices, in the Lions Club,

Jaycees, Optimists, Toastmasters,

Douglas County Fair Board, Parker

Cemetery Board, Colorado Cattle

Feeders Association, Colorado

Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattleman's

Association, Northeast Colorado

Sportsman's Association, NRA, and

American Trapshooting Association.

After moving to New Mexico to

farm in 1981, Dick and Jo returned to

Colorado in 1993. Dick began a new

career in real estate and later

brokering water. In later

years, Dick enjoyed playing

golf and trapshooting. He

was a founding member

of the Logan County

Shooting Sports Complex.

He coached and sponsored

youth trapshooting teams.

Above all, Dick loved being with his

family and is leaving them with many

wonderful memories.

He is survived by his wife, Jo;

his children, Kerrie Monti, Kristie

(Jim) Docheff, Lee (Alexis) Dixon,

and Jody (David) Nighswonger;

10 grandchildren; and six greatgrandchildren.

He was preceded in

death by his parents, Genevieve (Gene)

Hough Dixon and Lester A Dixon, his

sister, Joanne (Joey) Dixon Hansen

Morrow, and his brother, Bruce Hough

Dixon.

Dick will be laid to rest in a private

family service at Parker Cemetery.

There will be gatherings for friends and

family in Sterling at Sam & Louie's from

5:00-7:00 on Saturday, June 22, and in

Parker at Pike's Peak Grange from 1:00-

3:00 on Sunday, June 30.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may

be made to NCSA (Northeast Colorado

Sportsman Association) or Leukemia

Research Foundation and mailed to

Tennant Funeral Home at PO Box 1547,

Dick Dixon, 80, died June17, 2019. He was born inDenver on July 10, 1938 toGenevieve (Gene) HoughDixon and Lester A. Dixon.The family moved to a farmin Parker when Dick was inthe 9th grade. He graduatedfrom Parker High Schoolin the Class of '56, and attended CSUfor three years. While at CSU, he metthe love of his life, Joselyn (Jo) Fisher.They married on July 2, 1957 in Genoa,Colorado. They returned to Parkerwhere Dick took over management ofthe farm and built a feedlot. He wasinnovative, hard working and, with Jo,built a good life for his four kids. Thewhole family played ball every summer,and Dick loved coaching the kids'teams.Dick was very involved in Parker,Douglas County and the agriculturecommunity. He belonged, and heldseveral offices, in the Lions Club,Jaycees, Optimists, Toastmasters,Douglas County Fair Board, ParkerCemetery Board, Colorado CattleFeeders Association, ColoradoFarm Bureau, Colorado Cattleman'sAssociation, Northeast ColoradoSportsman's Association, NRA, andAmerican Trapshooting Association.After moving to New Mexico tofarm in 1981, Dick and Jo returned toColorado in 1993. Dick began a newcareer in real estate and laterbrokering water. In lateryears, Dick enjoyed playinggolf and trapshooting. Hewas a founding memberof the Logan CountyShooting Sports Complex.He coached and sponsoredyouth trapshooting teams.Above all, Dick loved being with hisfamily and is leaving them with manywonderful memories.He is survived by his wife, Jo;his children, Kerrie Monti, Kristie(Jim) Docheff, Lee (Alexis) Dixon,and Jody (David) Nighswonger;10 grandchildren; and six greatgrandchildren.He was preceded indeath by his parents, Genevieve (Gene)Hough Dixon and Lester A Dixon, hissister, Joanne (Joey) Dixon HansenMorrow, and his brother, Bruce HoughDixon.Dick will be laid to rest in a privatefamily service at Parker Cemetery.There will be gatherings for friends andfamily in Sterling at Sam & Louie's from5:00-7:00 on Saturday, June 22, and inParker at Pike's Peak Grange from 1:00-3:00 on Sunday, June 30.Contributions, in lieu of flowers, maybe made to NCSA (Northeast ColoradoSportsman Association) or LeukemiaResearch Foundation and mailed toTennant Funeral Home at PO Box 1547,Sterling, CO 80751. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 24 to July 1, 2019

