Dolores (Deloise) Jeanne Harrison, 83, of Littleton, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center. Born on April 21, 1936 in Vian, Oklahoma, she was the youngest daughter of Charles Hicks and Mattie Elizabeth (Day) Fields.
Jeanne is survived by her children Linda Harrison, Charles Harrison, Mike Harrison, and Sandra Harrison, her four grandchildren Janna, Dylan, Connor and Kayleigh and a great-grandson Gunnar. She is also survived by her sister Ruth (Fields) Terronez. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 7 sisters and one brother: Mattie Elizabeth, Charline Vetoria, Elenor May, Katherine Jane, Bettie Lou, Helen Inez, Georgie Lynn, and John Allen.
She will be buried at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Vian, Oklahoma. A full obituary can be found at https://horancares.com/obits/dolores-deloise-jeanne-harrison/
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 2 to May 8, 2020