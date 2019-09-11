Donald Dean Morgan,
age 84, longtime resident of
Lakewood, died August 18,
2019. He was a member of the
Lakewood Masonic Lodge for
25 years. Don served as Cubmaster
and then Scoutmaster for Troop
342 for many years. He worked for
Johnson Control for 30 years, then
formed his own company, Morgan
Technical Service.
Don was a photographer who
enjoyed making photo albums
of special events for family and
friends. He loved iris flowers and
was an active member of the Iris
Society. Don was a longtime,
active member of the Green
Mountain Presbyterian
Church. He served in several
capacities on the Glennon
Heights Homeowners Board. Don
worked on car maintenance and
restoration, loved canoeing, sailing,
hunting, fishing and camping. His
favorite places to visit were Hawaii
and Ireland.
Don is survived by his wife, Patricia,
"Rickie"; son Donald Jr. and wife
Nelly; son David and Gina Waller, 4
granddaughters, 5 great grandsons,
and 5 nephews.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019