Donald Dean Morgan,

age 84, longtime resident of

Lakewood, died August 18,

2019. He was a member of the

Lakewood Masonic Lodge for

25 years. Don served as Cubmaster

and then Scoutmaster for Troop

342 for many years. He worked for

Johnson Control for 30 years, then

formed his own company, Morgan

Technical Service.



Don was a photographer who

enjoyed making photo albums

of special events for family and

friends. He loved iris flowers and

was an active member of the Iris

Society. Don was a longtime,

active member of the Green

Mountain Presbyterian

Church. He served in several

capacities on the Glennon

Heights Homeowners Board. Don

worked on car maintenance and

restoration, loved canoeing, sailing,

hunting, fishing and camping. His

favorite places to visit were Hawaii

and Ireland.



Don is survived by his wife, Patricia,

"Rickie"; son Donald Jr. and wife

Nelly; son David and Gina Waller, 4

granddaughters, 5 great grandsons,

