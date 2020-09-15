1/
Donald "Don" Wolf
1942 - 2020
Donald "Don" Wolf, 78, of Arvada, CO, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Arvada, CO.
Don was born in Holdrege, NE to Edward and Leora Wolf on April 7, 1942. He graduated from Franklin High School (Franklin, NE) in 1960 and moved to Denver, CO. He is a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Jeanne Wolf (Tobiassen)[died 1992] in 1964 and started his family.. He later married Regina Wolf (Soehn, Lefholz) in 1996.
Don is survived by his wife, Regina Wolf of Arvada, CO; son Troy (Judy) Wolf, daughter Stacey (Mike Roemer) Wolf; step-children, Tina Helzer; Randy (Ingrid) Lefholz, Char (John) Marcolina; Jeff (Janice) Lefholz; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Eddie and Leora Wolf, Jeanne Wolf and Aaron Wolf (Grandson).
Funeral Services were held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Arvada, CO.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Association of the Rockies [1325 S. Colorado Blvd. #204B, Denver, CO 80222) or Ralston House-Arvada [10795 W. 58th Ave., Arvada, CO 80002].

Published in Colorado Community Media on Sep. 15, 2020.
