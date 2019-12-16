Donna Sullivan of
Larkspur, Colorado,
passed away peacefully
at her home on Sunday,
December 8.
Donna Rae Barton was
born to Chester Roy and
Leita Pearl Rubottom
Barton in Scottsbulff, NE.
Donna graduated from
Gering High School in
1948, then went on to the
University of Nebraska,
Lincoln. She was a member of
Alpha Phi Sorority.
Donna met her husband Jim at
school. They were married on
Easter Sunday March 25, 1951.
Donna was a loving daughter,
sister, wife, mother, grandmother,
cousin & aunt. She dedicated her
life to her family and her church.
She was instrumental in starting an
Al-Anon group in Castle Rock in the
1970s. Donna was always extending
her hand to greet and welcome
folks to St. Phillips in the Field
and helped from the beginning
to establish Emmaus
Anglican Church.
Donna was loved by all
whose lives she touched.
Donna was preceded in
death by her parents Chet
& Leita, infant daughter
Carol Jo, grandson Cass
James Gelroth and
dearest friend Catie
Sinclaire.
Donna is survived by
her husband of 68 years
Jim, children Jim Jr. and Janet
(Lee), brother Jerry Barton (Cindy),
grandchildren David Cardoza,
Nikki Rae (Brett Sorensen) and
Tia Roxann; nephews Steve, Dave
and Rich (Erica) Barton, Brent
Barton Savage; numerous nephews
& nieces; cousins Dawn Brandt,
Connie & Lori Martin, and Jennifer
Barton Meisner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials
can be sent to the Sunday School
Building Fund at Emmaus Anglican
Church (995 N Ridge Rd, Castle
Rock, CO 80104).
