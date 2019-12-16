Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Rae Sullivan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Sullivan of

Larkspur, Colorado,

passed away peacefully

at her home on Sunday,

December 8.



Donna Rae Barton was

born to Chester Roy and

Leita Pearl Rubottom

Barton in Scottsbulff, NE.

Donna graduated from

Gering High School in

1948, then went on to the

University of Nebraska,

Lincoln. She was a member of

Alpha Phi Sorority.



Donna met her husband Jim at

school. They were married on

Easter Sunday March 25, 1951.



Donna was a loving daughter,

sister, wife, mother, grandmother,

cousin & aunt. She dedicated her

life to her family and her church.

She was instrumental in starting an

Al-Anon group in Castle Rock in the

1970s. Donna was always extending

her hand to greet and welcome

folks to St. Phillips in the Field

and helped from the beginning

to establish Emmaus

Anglican Church.



Donna was loved by all

whose lives she touched.

Donna was preceded in

death by her parents Chet

& Leita, infant daughter

Carol Jo, grandson Cass

James Gelroth and

dearest friend Catie

Sinclaire.



Donna is survived by

her husband of 68 years

Jim, children Jim Jr. and Janet

(Lee), brother Jerry Barton (Cindy),

grandchildren David Cardoza,

Nikki Rae (Brett Sorensen) and

Tia Roxann; nephews Steve, Dave

and Rich (Erica) Barton, Brent

Barton Savage; numerous nephews

& nieces; cousins Dawn Brandt,

Connie & Lori Martin, and Jennifer

Barton Meisner.



In lieu of flowers, memorials

can be sent to the Sunday School

Building Fund at Emmaus Anglican

Church (995 N Ridge Rd, Castle

