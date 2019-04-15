Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Slavens. View Sign

Dorothy Jean Slavens, age 88, passed

away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the

Villa Manor Care Center in Lakewood

Colorado. She was born on June 16,

1930 in Marion, Illinois to Simon and

Lucille (Reel) Hill. Jean graduated

from Herrin High School in Herrin,

IL and went on to attend Southern

Illinois University, focusing her studies

on history. On June 16, 1949, she

married William Bracy and they had

three children. Jean married Wayne

Slavens in 1970 and was widowed in

1987. Jean retired from her career as

anAdministrative Assistant at Herrin

High School in 1990.

Jean was very artistic and could

sketch and paint. She was best known

for her talent in quilting due to her

keen eye, needle skills, and her ability

to pair fabrics and colors. Her quilts

are truly pieces of art. She will be

remembered with love in the hearts of

family and friends each time they see

or use one of her quilts.

Jean is survived by daughter Linda

Muscatell (John); Jolene Bracy; granddaughter

Melanie Wolf; and grandsons

Phillip Bracy and Keaton Bracy.

Per her wishes there will be a private

gravesite service at Evergreen

