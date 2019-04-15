Dorothy Jean Slavens, age 88, passed
away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the
Villa Manor Care Center in Lakewood
Colorado. She was born on June 16,
1930 in Marion, Illinois to Simon and
Lucille (Reel) Hill. Jean graduated
from Herrin High School in Herrin,
IL and went on to attend Southern
Illinois University, focusing her studies
on history. On June 16, 1949, she
married William Bracy and they had
three children. Jean married Wayne
Slavens in 1970 and was widowed in
1987. Jean retired from her career as
anAdministrative Assistant at Herrin
High School in 1990.
Jean was very artistic and could
sketch and paint. She was best known
for her talent in quilting due to her
keen eye, needle skills, and her ability
to pair fabrics and colors. Her quilts
are truly pieces of art. She will be
remembered with love in the hearts of
family and friends each time they see
or use one of her quilts.
Jean is survived by daughter Linda
Muscatell (John); Jolene Bracy; granddaughter
Melanie Wolf; and grandsons
Phillip Bracy and Keaton Bracy.
Per her wishes there will be a private
gravesite service at Evergreen
Cemetery in Chester, IL.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019