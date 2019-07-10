Dorthy V. Stricker, 100, formerly

of Castle Rock, died May 22, 2019 in

Amarillo, Texas. Dorthy Vanderlip

was born March 5, 1919 in Bennet,

Nebraska. Following her graduation

from local schools, she attended

Lincoln (Nebraska) Business College.

She married Max A. Stricker in 1943 in

New York City, where he was serving

in the U.S. Army. Following his service

overseas, Max and Dorthy lived

in California and Colorado Springs.

In 1952, they moved to Castle Rock,

where they owned and operated

Stricker Gas and Appliance until their

retirement in 1979. Both Max and

Dorthy were avid bowlers and golfers,

and active volunteers at the Castle

Rock Senior Center.

Dorthy was preceded in death by a

daughter, Carolyn Sloan, and by her

husband of 70 years, Max Stricker.

She is survived by a son, Warren

Stricker and wife Mildred Rugger of

Canyon, Texas.