Dorthy V. Stricker, 100, formerly
of Castle Rock, died May 22, 2019 in
Amarillo, Texas. Dorthy Vanderlip
was born March 5, 1919 in Bennet,
Nebraska. Following her graduation
from local schools, she attended
Lincoln (Nebraska) Business College.
She married Max A. Stricker in 1943 in
New York City, where he was serving
in the U.S. Army. Following his service
overseas, Max and Dorthy lived
in California and Colorado Springs.
In 1952, they moved to Castle Rock,
where they owned and operated
Stricker Gas and Appliance until their
retirement in 1979. Both Max and
Dorthy were avid bowlers and golfers,
and active volunteers at the Castle
Rock Senior Center.
Dorthy was preceded in death by a
daughter, Carolyn Sloan, and by her
husband of 70 years, Max Stricker.
She is survived by a son, Warren
Stricker and wife Mildred Rugger of
Canyon, Texas.
