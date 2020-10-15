1/1
Doug Lawson
1960 - 2020
Doug Lawson of Golden, CO, was born September 12th 1960. He grew up in Alberta MN with his parents Floyd and Ida Lawson. He was the youngest of 8 children. He passed away September 30, 2020. He has always loved working on automobiles. He started working on cars at the age of 16. He has had his business Lawson's paint and body in Golden for 28 years. He was always
straightforward, and honest for what it would take to get the job done right. He also had a love for creating his own visions of vehicles like the modified 1950 Ford truck and a 1922 hupmobile that he was unable to fi nish. He was featured in several truck magazines as well as on Velocity TV. He was also an avid hunter and sportsman, in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Doug is survived by his wife Joy (Ring) formerly of Morris, MN and son James of Golden, CO; his sisters Eleanor (Carl) Greenway of Bluffton, SC, Judy (Dave) Wood of Oceano, CA; his brothers Gary (Linda) Lawson of Nampa, ID, and Roger (Beckie) Lawson of Golden, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jeanette, and brothers Duane and Ronald. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Published in Colorado Community Media on Oct. 15, 2020.
