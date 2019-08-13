Douglas F. Horan, 72, of
Parker, Colorado, passed away
at home on July 4, 2019. Doug
was born on July 28, 1946 in
Syracuse, New York to Frank
and Harriet Horan (Scrafford),
who preceded him in death.
Doug was a proud graduate
of the University of Michigan with
a BS and MS in Physics. He worked
for several years as an Engineer and
then went on to receive his MBA
from Pepperdine University. He
enjoyed being a Marketing Director
and traveling all over the world. He
shared his love of travel with his two
daughters, Erin and Kelly, enjoying trips
around the states, Europe, Canada,
and the Virgin Islands. He
fell in love with the island of
St. Croix and decided to live
there for several years. An
engineer at heart, he always
enjoyed working on projects
at his house and his stingray
corvettes. He was very proud
of living in Colorado and loved the
beauty of the Rocky Mountains and
the variety of animals that would roam
around his house.
Doug is survived by his two
daughters, Erin and Kelly Horan of
California, grandson Mason Freitas,
and sister Jeanne MacIntyre of Vermont.
A memorial service will be held at a
later date.
