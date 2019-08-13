Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas F. Horan. View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 10325 Parkglenn Way Parker , CO 80138 (303)-841-4004 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas F. Horan, 72, of

Parker, Colorado, passed away

at home on July 4, 2019. Doug

was born on July 28, 1946 in

Syracuse, New York to Frank

and Harriet Horan (Scrafford),

who preceded him in death.



Doug was a proud graduate

of the University of Michigan with

a BS and MS in Physics. He worked

for several years as an Engineer and

then went on to receive his MBA

from Pepperdine University. He

enjoyed being a Marketing Director

and traveling all over the world. He

shared his love of travel with his two

daughters, Erin and Kelly, enjoying trips

around the states, Europe, Canada,

and the Virgin Islands. He

fell in love with the island of

St. Croix and decided to live

there for several years. An

engineer at heart, he always

enjoyed working on projects

at his house and his stingray

corvettes. He was very proud

of living in Colorado and loved the

beauty of the Rocky Mountains and

the variety of animals that would roam

around his house.



Doug is survived by his two

daughters, Erin and Kelly Horan of

California, grandson Mason Freitas,

and sister Jeanne MacIntyre of Vermont.

A memorial service will be held at a

