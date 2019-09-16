On Monday, September 9, 2019, Doug
Jackson, father, brother and son, passed
away suddenly at the age of 69 years.
Doug will be forever remembered by his
sister Trudy Gasteratos (Gene), and by
his sons, Marty (Michelle) and Kenny
(Michelle). He was preceded in death by
his parents James and Shirley Jackson.
Doug will also be forever remembered
by his 5 grandchildren Dylan, Taylor,
Logan, Parker and Mason, by his
extended family and dear friends.
Memorial Donations in memory
of Doug Jackson may be made to
American Brain Tumor Association
at 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550,
Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019