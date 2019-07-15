Long time Denver area
musician and teacher, Dr.
Donna June Bogard, age
88, of Arvada, CO died
peacefully at home on
July 13, 2019, surrounded
by her family. Dr. Bogard taught piano
and voice in Arvada for 55 years and
taught Class Piano and Music Appreciation
at the University of Colorado
Denver from 1970-2000. Donna was
passionate about teaching and positively
influenced the lives of thousands
of students throughout her long
career. In lieu of flowers,
please consider donating
to: The Donna Bogard
Scholarship in Voice
College of Arts & Media University
of Colorado Denver. Donations can
be mailed to: CU Advancement/
CU Foundation, 1800 Grant Street,
Denver, CO 80203. Donations can also
be made online: www.giving.cu.edu
Please visit HoranCares.com for the
full obituary.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 15 to July 22, 2019