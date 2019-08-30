Dr. James L. Wayne, passed on July
27, 2019 from a neurological illness
at his Texas home, surrounded by
family.
He was born in 1951 in Texas to
James G. and Betty Jean Wayne.
Dr. Wayne graduated in 1975 from Palmer
College of Chiropractic College in Davenport,
Iowa and was also a Board Certified
Nutritionist.
He practiced in Castle Rock, Colorado
from November 1976 through March 2013.
He is survived by his spouse of 47 years,
Doris, along with their three children;
Pleasant, Isaac and Caleb and
spouse, Melissa Hansen Wayne.
Living relatives include his sister,
Melody Guinther, brothers-in-law
David Foote, Jim Schampers, and
Max Guinther along with many
nieces, nephews, great-nieces and greatnephews
and cousins. Sister-in-law DeRose
Smith and brother-in-law Sterling Smith.
Sister-in-law Linda DaPron and brother-inlaw
Don DaPron.
He was preceded in death by his parents,
two sisters, Toni and Teri and one niece,
Traci.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019