Dr. James "Jim" O'Hern, age 90,

died at the Colorado Veterans Home

in Rifle, Colorado on Sunday afternoon,

May 5, 2019. He was interred on

August 13 at the Ft. Logan National

Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

Jim was born in Moline, Illinois on

July 24, 1928. He served in the US

Navy as a hospital corpsman in Great

Lakes, Illinois. After his discharge

in 1948 he married Ruth Watkins, a

former Lieutenant in the Navy Medical

Corps. They had five children:

Mary James (Cole), Kevin J. O'Hern

(Lisa), Kelly J. O'Hern, Erin Kulhavey-

Leonard, Ann M. Berhenke; several

grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a

daughter, Erin.



Jim graduated from St. Ambrose

College in Davenport, Iowa with a

bachelor's degree in education. In

1959, he received his master's degree

in education from Western Illinois

University. In 1982 he received his

PHD from Clayton University. During

his 48 years in education he was a

classroom teacher, a school principal,

consultant and active volunteer.

In 1968 James married widowed

JoAnn McKee and the couple resided

in Galesburg, Illinois for several years.

JoAnn was an elementary school

teacher and together they enjoyed

fishing, traveling and exploring

archeological sites. JoAnn had three

children from a previous marriage:

Pamela J. McKee Reed (Steve), Robert

M. McKee (Debbie) and Martha M.

McKee Hayden (Joe).



The couple later moved to Littleton,

Colorado where Jim continued his

service in education through volunteering

with the Senior Volunteer Program

in Douglas County, Colorado.

His teaching presentations, designed

for elementary students, including

Geography, 3rd-Grade Archeology,

Poetry and Douglas County History.

Jim treasured the letters he received

from former students, some of them

now teachers themselves.

Jim's special interests included

teaching, writing and sharing his

knowledge with others. He was an

avid writer and in 2005 published

"Just A Teacher". He also enjoyed

needlepoint on window screen. He

made and gave away many hundreds

of yarn pictures of schools, homes and

cartoon characters for children.

In the final years of his life, Jim was

known as "Doc" at the Colorado Veterans

Home in Rifle, Colorado. Family

and friends are grateful to all the staff

there for their attentiveness and loving

care. Jim believed one person CAN

make a difference and, in his words,

"…he was proud and happy to be Just

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019

