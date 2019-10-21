Dr. William Edward Flynn, age
87 of Highlands Ranch, CO died
surrounded by his family, October
4, 2019. Dr. Flynn, born in Boston,
MA, graduated from Holy Cross
('53), Georgetown University School
of Medicine ('57), He completed
psychiatry residency, served duty
in the Navy, then returned to
Georgetown to teach medical
students and residents until his
retirement in 2000. For the next 15
years, Dr. Flynn's expertise in the
field of alcohol and substance abuse,
led to recruitment by the Veterans
Administration to serve veterans
returning from Afghanistan and Iraq.
In 2011, Dr. Flynn and his wife,
Nona, moved to Colorado, to join their
daughter, Therese Karsten, husband
John Karsten and their grandson,
Ryan. He continued his work with
veterans two days per week, traveling
to the VA clinic in Greeley, CO. Final
retirement occurred in 2017 after
volunteer's work at Doctor's Care in
Littleton.
"Doc" Bill and Nona, married 60
years, are survived by their daughter,
Therese Karsten, three sons, Bill A.
Flynn, Daniel Flynn and Timothy
Flynn, and seven grandchildren not
living in the Denver area.
Services for Dr. Flynn will be held at
10:30 am on Friday, November 8th at
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church,
6673 W. Chatfield Ave, Littleton CO
80128. In lieu of flowers, donations
can be made to St. Francis Cabrini's
Outreach program.
A message of condolence may be left
at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019