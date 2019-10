Dr. William Edward Flynn, age87 of Highlands Ranch, CO diedsurrounded by his family, October4, 2019. Dr. Flynn, born in Boston,MA, graduated from Holy Cross('53), Georgetown University Schoolof Medicine ('57), He completedpsychiatry residency, served dutyin the Navy, then returned toGeorgetown to teach medicalstudents and residents until hisretirement in 2000. For the next 15years, Dr. Flynn's expertise in thefield of alcohol and substance abuse,led to recruitment by the VeteransAdministration to serve veteransreturning from Afghanistan and Iraq.In 2011, Dr. Flynn and his wife,Nona, moved to Colorado, to join theirdaughter, Therese Karsten, husbandJohn Karsten and their grandson,Ryan. He continued his work withveterans two days per week, travelingto the VA clinic in Greeley, CO. Finalretirement occurred in 2017 aftervolunteer's work at Doctor's Care inLittleton."Doc" Bill and Nona, married 60years, are survived by their daughter,Therese Karsten, three sons, Bill A.Flynn, Daniel Flynn and TimothyFlynn, and seven grandchildren notliving in the Denver area.Services for Dr. Flynn will be held at10:30 am on Friday, November 8th atSt. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church,6673 W. Chatfield Ave, Littleton CO80128. In lieu of flowers, donationscan be made to St. Francis Cabrini'sOutreach program.A message of condolence may be leftat www.olingerchapelhill.com