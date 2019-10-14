Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dylan Joseph Archuleta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 3, 2019, Dylan

set out on another Sunday

afternoon kayak adventure,

one that he would not return

home from.



Dylan Joseph Archuleta

was born in Denver, Colorado on May

4, 1992 to Matt and Suzi (Quintana) Archuleta.

He is a 2010 graduate of Green

Mountain High School and 2014 graduate

of Colorado State University with a

Bachelor of Arts degree in Languages,

Literatures and Cultures. Dylan moved

to Morenci, Arizona in January, 2016 to

continue employment with Freeport

McMoran.



Dylan had many passions in his life.

First and foremost, family. He shared

a love of anything outdoors including

bow hunting, fly fishing, camping.

kayaking, mountain bikes and riding

his Harley with his dad and brother.

From a very young age, Dylan loved

accompanying his dad on any outdoor

adventure. He was an accomplished

bow hunter. His bow

harvests include elk, white

tail and mule deer, turkeys

and after moving to Arizona,

he added javelina and coues

deer to his accomplishments.

Dylan loved riding his Harley. He

also grew to love mountain biking and

kayaking. He made friends quickly and

most anyone that met him will tell you

that he will never be forgotten.

Dylan is survived by his parents,

Matthew and Susan, brother Cody,

grandparents Don and Irene Archuleta,

all of Lakewood, Colorado, many aunts,

uncles and cousins. He was preceded

in death by his grandparents, Joe and

Manuelita Quintana, uncle Mike Quintana

and cousin, James Archuleta.



Funeral mass will be held 11:00am

Thursday, October 24, 2019, Christ on

the Mountain Parish, Lakewood, CO,

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019

