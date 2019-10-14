On March 3, 2019, Dylan
set out on another Sunday
afternoon kayak adventure,
one that he would not return
home from.
Dylan Joseph Archuleta
was born in Denver, Colorado on May
4, 1992 to Matt and Suzi (Quintana) Archuleta.
He is a 2010 graduate of Green
Mountain High School and 2014 graduate
of Colorado State University with a
Bachelor of Arts degree in Languages,
Literatures and Cultures. Dylan moved
to Morenci, Arizona in January, 2016 to
continue employment with Freeport
McMoran.
Dylan had many passions in his life.
First and foremost, family. He shared
a love of anything outdoors including
bow hunting, fly fishing, camping.
kayaking, mountain bikes and riding
his Harley with his dad and brother.
From a very young age, Dylan loved
accompanying his dad on any outdoor
adventure. He was an accomplished
bow hunter. His bow
harvests include elk, white
tail and mule deer, turkeys
and after moving to Arizona,
he added javelina and coues
deer to his accomplishments.
Dylan loved riding his Harley. He
also grew to love mountain biking and
kayaking. He made friends quickly and
most anyone that met him will tell you
that he will never be forgotten.
Dylan is survived by his parents,
Matthew and Susan, brother Cody,
grandparents Don and Irene Archuleta,
all of Lakewood, Colorado, many aunts,
uncles and cousins. He was preceded
in death by his grandparents, Joe and
Manuelita Quintana, uncle Mike Quintana
and cousin, James Archuleta.
Funeral mass will be held 11:00am
Thursday, October 24, 2019, Christ on
the Mountain Parish, Lakewood, CO,
reception immediately following.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019