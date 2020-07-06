1/1
Earlinda Mahoney
1951 - 2020
Earlinda Mahoney
Born: May 6, 1951 Passed: June 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer

Born to Frank and Jackie Martinac, in Denver CO. She was wife to Larry for 49 years in which they owned a family business and were happy residents of Lakewood Colorado.

She is survived by her husband Larry Mahoney, two sons: Kris (Jody) and Scott (Valerie) and 4 grandsons Taylor, CJ, Crew and Mason


Our beautiful wife, wonderful mother and loving grandmother
Will be remembered in a private ceremony on
July 1st at 1:30


In lieu of flowers please make donations to
http://cancerleague.org/ on Earlinda's Behalf

Published in Colorado Community Media from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
