Edgar B. Bell, age 72, passed away March 12, 2019. Edgar was born April 1946. Edgar was retired from the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his daughter Tanya Smith and was one of nine siblings, his surviving siblings are Kenneth Bell, Audrey Kenyon, Rosetta Knapp, Allen Bell and RJ Bell. He will dearly missed by multiple family and friends.
Funeral service will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Olinger Crown Hill Pavilion of Reflection, committal service will follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at 11:30 am, staging area A.
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30, 2019