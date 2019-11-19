Edward Thomas Rupert, "Tom", 71,
passed away on Friday, November 8,
2019 in Independence, Missouri after
a courageous battle from cancer.
Tom graduated from Regis High School. He
earned a B.S. degree in Engineering
Physics from the Colorado School of
Mines and proceeded to earn his MBA
from Creighton University. Tom lived
in the Denver metro area for many
years. He was Vice President of George
K. Baum & Company for 22 years.
Tom was a big fan of the Colorado
Rockies and enjoyed going to the
baseball games, especially Opening
Day. He also loved the game of golf
and loved playing in Lake Tahoe and
Myrtle Beach. Tom is survived by his
wife, Anne Walker, sons, Chris, Nic
(Julie) and daughter Janell Spencer
(Josh), step-daughter Miranda Burjon
(William), grandchildren, Ayden,
Jaxson, Jack, Julia, John, Vanessa,
Thomas, Grant, and his brothers Pat
and Mike (Kimberle), sister Mary
Beth (Tom) and many loving nieces
and nephews and a host of long-time
friends. He is preceded in death by his
father, Ed Rupert and mother, Dorothy
Rupert. A celebration of Tom's life
will be held December 7, 2019 at the
Sheraton Denver West Hotel 360 Union
Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80228 at 11:00am.
Donations can be made to the
or the
.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019