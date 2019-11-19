Edward Thomas Rupert, "Tom", 71,

passed away on Friday, November 8,

2019 in Independence, Missouri after

a courageous battle from cancer.



Tom graduated from Regis High School. He

earned a B.S. degree in Engineering

Physics from the Colorado School of

Mines and proceeded to earn his MBA

from Creighton University. Tom lived

in the Denver metro area for many

years. He was Vice President of George

K. Baum & Company for 22 years.



Tom was a big fan of the Colorado

Rockies and enjoyed going to the

baseball games, especially Opening

Day. He also loved the game of golf

and loved playing in Lake Tahoe and

Myrtle Beach. Tom is survived by his

wife, Anne Walker, sons, Chris, Nic

(Julie) and daughter Janell Spencer

(Josh), step-daughter Miranda Burjon

(William), grandchildren, Ayden,

Jaxson, Jack, Julia, John, Vanessa,

Thomas, Grant, and his brothers Pat

and Mike (Kimberle), sister Mary

Beth (Tom) and many loving nieces

and nephews and a host of long-time

friends. He is preceded in death by his

father, Ed Rupert and mother, Dorothy

Rupert. A celebration of Tom's life

will be held December 7, 2019 at the

Sheraton Denver West Hotel 360 Union

Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80228 at 11:00am.



Donations can be made to the

or the

.