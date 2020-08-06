Eleanor Knight Keefer passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 94. A native of Laramie, Wyoming, Elly was the daughter of geology professor Samuel "Doc" Knight and his wife Edwina. She attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, earning a degree in geology. It was there that she met a young soldier, William R. "Dick" Keefer, who became the love of her life; they married in 1945, just before he was shipped overseas. On his return to civilian life, Dick enrolled at the U. of Wyoming, and also became a geologist. In 1963 Elly and Dick moved their family from Laramie to the Denver area, where she lived for the rest of her life until moving to Phoenix in 2019, to be near her son Richard. Elly had a varied geologic career, serving at times as a field assistant, a geology librarian, and a computer programmer entering data on punchcards to create a computerized inventory of the nation's mineral resources. After raising her family and retiring from the US Geological Survey, Eleanor was able to pursue fully her life-long interests in literary, spiritual, and philosophical matters. She wrote poetry, practiced and taught journaling, and facilitated Socrates Café philosophical discussion groups. She also participated in Bible study groups and was a long-time student of A Course in Miracles. Eleanor was preceded in death by Dick in 2016, after 71 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons David (Karen) Keefer of Mountain View CA and Richard (Linda) Keefer of Phoenix AZ, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be missed both by her family and by an extraordinarily wide circle of devoted friends. A memorial service will be held in the Denver area at a future date, with burial of her ashes at Fort Logan National Cemetery, alongside Dick. Donations in her memory may be made to: Mom's Pantry Food Bank, 13440 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, Arizona 85022.





