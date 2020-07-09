Elise Osburn, 31, of Castle Rock, passed away June 14th, 2020.
She was a lifelong animal lover, and very much enjoyed her work as a pet groomer.
Elise was also an artist & often created pictures & art for friends, co-workers & family.
She is survived by her children, brother & sister, nieces & nephews, parents, and several grandparents.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, to honor her memory please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.