Elizabeth Katherine Reynolds was born to Dick and Rosa Fenton on November 11, 1947 in Denver, CO, the fourth of seven children. She attended Catholic schools from the age of five until graduating from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1965.

Elizabeth went right to work after graduating, working various administrative jobs. During this time, she met and later married James Reynolds on December 30, 1972 at St. Vincent de Paul Church. They had five children over the years – Christopher, Kelly, Nicholas, Michael and Jamie.

Faith and family were guiding forces throughout Elizabeth's life. Even with the first mention of cancer, Elizabeth stood firm in her beliefs, oftentimes preaching to the doctors about healing and God's will. It was during those two years she battled with great valor – miraculously coming out of what were said to be "end of the road" situations several times over. It was clear God had a purpose in Elizabeth's life and she was determined to see it through.

Elizabeth was the proud Grandma of 12 grandchildren: Finley, Jackson, Ethan, Grace, Caleb, Noah, Brady, Jacob, Lucas, Rowan, Quinnley and Harlow. She is survived by her husband, Jim Reynolds, brothers Joe and Larry Fenton, sisters Kathy Ahroon and Mary Lou Fenton, sons Chris Reynolds and his wife Bobbie, Nick Reynolds and his wife Rachel, Mike Reynolds and his wife Liv, and daughters Kelly Archuleta and Jamie Reynolds. In her passing, she joins in heaven her daughter Lisa Ashe (married to Denny Ashe), her sister Maureen Stafford and her husband Paul Stafford, brother Richard Fenton and his wife Betty Fenton.

Elizabeth was affectionately known by many names: Betty Kay, Betty, Liz, Mom & Grandma. However, she will always remain as a daughter of Christ Jesus and a great servant and prayer warrior who lived life through the richness of her love for family and faith in her Lord and Savior.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store