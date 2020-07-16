Elizabeth Teas-Hester, 86, passed away June 21, 2020 at her home in Arvada. She is survived by Kathleen Robert, Mary Doering (Tad), Bradley Pfenninger (Kathy). Grandchildren, Christina Myers, Jacob Myers, Ashley Pfenninger, Michelle Robert, Andrew Doering, Lindsey Pfenninger and Sarah Doering. Elizabeth is preceded in death by sisters Mary Louise Teas, Barbara Jane Williamson and daughter Deborah Lynn Myers. Services were held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and internment was at Mt. Olivet Cemetary.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Jul. 16, 2020.