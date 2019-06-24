Elmer C. Bruns, 81, of Parker, CO,
formerly of San Jose, CA and San Antonio,
TX, has reunited with his love,
Carla Faith. Proud Father of Floyd
(Bonnie) Bruns of Parker, CO. Grandfather
of Nicholas and Tyler Bruns of
Parker, CO. Beloved Brother of Betty
(Dave) McCollum of Petersburg, MI
and John (Sara) Kammrath of San
Antonio, TX. Best Friend of Raymond
Saroni. Also survived by the late
Isabella and Elizabeth Belle, Elmer's
loyal canine companions. Please visit
ponderosavalleyfunerals.com.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 24 to July 1, 2019