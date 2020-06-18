Ethel Arlene Parker
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Arlene Parker, nee McGarry, passed away in her sleep on April 1, 2020. Ethel was born November 22, 1922 to Fred Ivan and Florence Mae McGarry (nee Ousley) in Wadena, MN. She was a graduate of Wadena High School in 1940 and went on to attend junior college. Ethel went on to marry Karl Parker June 28, 1947 and they had three daughters. In the mid -1950s, the family moved to Arvada, Colorado where Ethel volunteered at her daughters' schools, eventually working for Jefferson County School District until she retired in the early 1980s. During her retirement, Ethel was an active member of her local PEO chapter, a Marshal for the US Women's Open, active in her HOA at Forest Springs, and an active member of Rolling Hills Country Club where she enjoyed many golf games and bridge tournaments.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Olive. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Karla (Jim) Flora of North Carolina, Debra (Don) Schartz of Colorado, Diane (Daryl) Hise of Colorado, 4 grandchildren; Lindsay (Wes) Barry of North Carolina, Janet (Chris) Finan of Nebraska, Matthew (Lindsey) Schartz of Colorado, and Katelin (Mike) Roering of Minnesota. She was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary of Wheat Ridge, CO is handling arrangements; however, at this time, a memorial is postponed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved