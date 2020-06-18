Ethel Arlene Parker, nee McGarry, passed away in her sleep on April 1, 2020. Ethel was born November 22, 1922 to Fred Ivan and Florence Mae McGarry (nee Ousley) in Wadena, MN. She was a graduate of Wadena High School in 1940 and went on to attend junior college. Ethel went on to marry Karl Parker June 28, 1947 and they had three daughters. In the mid -1950s, the family moved to Arvada, Colorado where Ethel volunteered at her daughters' schools, eventually working for Jefferson County School District until she retired in the early 1980s. During her retirement, Ethel was an active member of her local PEO chapter, a Marshal for the US Women's Open, active in her HOA at Forest Springs, and an active member of Rolling Hills Country Club where she enjoyed many golf games and bridge tournaments.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Olive. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Karla (Jim) Flora of North Carolina, Debra (Don) Schartz of Colorado, Diane (Daryl) Hise of Colorado, 4 grandchildren; Lindsay (Wes) Barry of North Carolina, Janet (Chris) Finan of Nebraska, Matthew (Lindsey) Schartz of Colorado, and Katelin (Mike) Roering of Minnesota. She was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary of Wheat Ridge, CO is handling arrangements; however, at this time, a memorial is postponed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Olive. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Karla (Jim) Flora of North Carolina, Debra (Don) Schartz of Colorado, Diane (Daryl) Hise of Colorado, 4 grandchildren; Lindsay (Wes) Barry of North Carolina, Janet (Chris) Finan of Nebraska, Matthew (Lindsey) Schartz of Colorado, and Katelin (Mike) Roering of Minnesota. She was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary of Wheat Ridge, CO is handling arrangements; however, at this time, a memorial is postponed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.