Floyd Milton Kiel (1939 - 2018)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Milton Kiel.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Battling Cancer was not easy, You "WILL" be Missed
Career Automotive & Teacher of the Year 1990
High School Coach to many national competitions
& Technical School Skills USA Judge
Harley Rider ~ Brilliant Mechanic
NHRA Wally Winner Super Street 2016 Bandimere Speedway
Happiest when giving of himself ~ True caring for
those around him. A once in a lifetime influential friend
Oldest sister Mary Kiel & husband Joseph
Marysville, Washington
And his many beloved friends all over the country
[email protected]
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.