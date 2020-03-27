Floyd Milton Kiel

Floyd Milton Kiel
January 9, 1945 ~ April 28, 201
Battling Cancer was not easy, You "WILL" be Missed

Career Automotive & Teacher of the Year 1990
High School Coach to many national competitions
& Technical School Skills USA Judge
Harley Rider ~ Brilliant Mechanic

NHRA Wally Winner Super Street 2016 Bandimere Speedway
Happiest when giving of himself ~ True caring for
those around him. A once in a lifetime influential friend

Oldest sister Mary Kiel & husband Joseph
Marysville, Washington
And his many beloved friends all over the country
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020
